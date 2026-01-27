Team News: Barcelona vs. Copenhagen injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will round off their Champions League league stage campaign against Copenhagen on Wednesday night.
Hansi Flick's side are currently ninth in the overall table, while Copenhagen are 26th and can still make the playoffs; here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
BARCELONA VS. COPENHAGEN
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring), Ferran Torres (muscle), Frenkie de Jong (suspension)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, Casado; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski
COPENHAGEN
Out: Thomas Delaney (suspended), Rodrigo Huescas (knee) Magnus Mattsson (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kotarski; Meling, Gabriel, Suzuki, Lopez; Elyounoussi, Madsen, Claesson, Larsson; Cornelius, Dadason