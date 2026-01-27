Team News: Barcelona vs. Copenhagen injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 27 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 20:00

Barcelona will round off their Champions League league stage campaign against Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently ninth in the overall table, while Copenhagen are 26th and can still make the playoffs; here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring), Ferran Torres (muscle), Frenkie de Jong (suspension)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, Casado; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

COPENHAGEN

Out: Thomas Delaney (suspended), Rodrigo Huescas (knee) Magnus Mattsson (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kotarski; Meling, Gabriel, Suzuki, Lopez; Elyounoussi, Madsen, Claesson, Larsson; Cornelius, Dadason