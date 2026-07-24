Preview: Sirius vs IFK Goteborg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 24 Jul 2026 16:27 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 16:28

Runaway leaders Sirius will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they continue their campaign against IFK Goteborg on Sunday.

The home side are currently top of the Swedish Allsvenskan table, boasting 35 points from 13 matches, while Goteborg are down in 13th spot in the division.

Match preview

Sirius have been exceptional in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season, boasting a record of 11 wins and two draws from their 13 matches to pick up 35 points, while they have the best attacking record this term, finding the back of the net on 36 occasions.

The Blue-Blacks are nine points clear of second-placed Hammarby, and they have won five and drawn one of their six home league games this season, with only Hammarby performing better in front of their own fans in the Allsvenskan this term.

Andreas Engelmark's side will enter this match off the back of successive wins over Brommpojkarna and Elfsborg, but they did drop points in a 4-4 draw with Mjallby on their return to league action at the start of this month.

Sirius have never won the Allsvenskan, finishing eighth, ninth and ninth in their last three campaigns, so their position at the summit is incredible, even more so considering the size of their lead heading towards the end of July.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Goteborg, meanwhile, posted a 2-1 success over Brommapojkarna in their last league match on July 17, which left them in 13th spot in the division on 13 points.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Blue-Whites, who have a record of three wins, four draws and six defeats in Sweden's top flight this term.

Stefan Billborn's side were in European action earlier this week, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Levadia in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round contest.

Goteborg have work to do in the second leg of their European clash next week, but their immediate focus will be on Sweden's top flight.

The Blue-Whites have picked up eight points from their seven away league matches this season courtesy of a record of two wins, two draws and three defeats.

Sirius Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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IFK Goteborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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IFK Goteborg form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Sirius will be without the services of Noel Milleskog and Joakim Persson on Sunday due to injury problems, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Robbie Ure has been in incredible form this season, scoring 19 times in 18 appearances in all competitions, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

Isak Bjerkebo has been another standout performer for the division leaders, netting 12 times in 18 matches, but the 23-year-old will also be in the XI.

As for Goteborg, Arbnor Mucolli will be absent due to injury.

Filip Ottosson returned to the bench in Europe last time out after suffering an injury against Brommapojkarna, and the 29-year-old is unlikely to start here.

Goteborg's leading goalscorer this season is Tobias Heintz with seven, and the 28-year-old is again set to feature in the final third of the field.

Sirius possible starting lineup:

Celic; Castegren, Soumah, Anker, Krusnell; Heier, Lindberg; Adindu, Nilden, Bjerkebo; Ure

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Bishesari; Jallow, Yeboah, Erlingmark, Tolf; Mansson, Kruse; Bergmark-Wiberg, Heintz, Lundqvist; Fenger

We say: Sirius 2-1 IFK Goteborg

Goteborg have enough quality to make this a tricky match for Sirius, but the hosts have been in such outstanding form that we have to back them to gather another three points here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.