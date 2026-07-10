Preview: Brommapojkarna vs Sirius - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 10 Jul 2026 17:15 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 17:16

Unbeaten in their last four Allsvenskan matches and quietly building momentum in the table, IF Brommapojkarna face their stiffest test of the season yet when runaway leaders Sirius visit the Grimsta IP on Sunday afternoon in matchday 12.

Brommapojkarna have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they will not simply roll over, but Andreas Engelmark’s side arrive having dropped points for the first time at home last Friday - and with the gap between the two sides in the table as wide as it is, the visitors will be heavy favourites to return to winning ways.

Match preview

Brommapojkarna sit ninth in the Allsvenskan table with 16 points from four wins, four draws and three defeats across their 11 matches, and a positive result on Sunday could lift Ulf Kristiansson’s side as high as fifth depending on how results elsewhere fall.

The hosts head into Sunday’s match off the back of a 1-1 draw against GAIS, a result that extended their unbeaten run in Allsvenskan to four matches - a sequence made up of two wins and two draws that represents a significant improvement from their difficult start to the campaign.

Brommapojkarna managed just one victory from their opening five league matches, suffering two defeats in that early period, and the contrast with their more recent form underlines how much they have grown into the season.

At home this season, the hosts have been reasonably solid, losing just once in four home fixtures - a 2-1 defeat to Vasteras in their second home game of the campaign, and the Grimsta IP has generally proven to be a difficult place for visiting sides to come away from with maximum points.

The comparison with last season is a motivating one for this group - Brommapojkarna finished 12th in 2025 without winning any of their last five games, losing three of them, and the signs this campaign suggest a side determined to finish significantly higher when the season concludes.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Sirius arrive at the Grimsta IP as the form team in Sweden, sitting top of the Allsvenskan table with 29 points from nine wins and two draws - an unbeaten record that has left them nine points clear of second-placed Hammarby, who have played one game more.

Engelmark’s side hit the ground running at the start of the campaign, winning each of their first four matches before dropping points for the first time in a 2-2 draw with Hacken in their fifth fixture - a result that barely slowed them down as they then proceeded to win five consecutive matches.

That winning run was finally dramatically halted last weekend, as Mjallby fought back to claim a 4-4 draw in a remarkable contest - Robbie Ure scoring all four of Sirius’s goals, only for Tom Pettersson to rescue a point for the visitors with a 91st-minute equaliser, denying Sirius a home win for the first time this season.

Sirius have been transformed from a mid-table side - finishing ninth in both 2024 and 2025 into genuine title contenders this campaign, and much of that improvement has been built on the goals of strike partnership Ure and Isak Bjerkebo, who are currently the two highest scorers in the division with 11 and nine goals respectively.

Having scored 31 league goals across the campaign, Sirius’s attacking output has been their defining characteristic, and Brommapojkarna’s defence will need to be at its best to contain a forward line in such prolific form.

In the last five meetings between the two clubs, Sirius have won three and drawn one, while Brommapojkarna has a solitary victory.

Brommapojkarna Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WLWWDD

Sirius Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WWWWWD

Team News

© Imago / TT

Brommapojkarna head into Sunday’s match without any significant injury concerns, and Kristiansson is expected to name a settled side following their recent unbeaten run.

Centre-backs Andreas Troelsen and Jordan Simpson are expected to anchor the defensive line, with Sion Oppong providing width from the left flank and Mads Hansen operating on the right.

Kaare Barslund could feature in midfield, playing a key role in Brommapojkarna's control of possession against the league’s top side.

Oliver Berg - who has contributed two goals and five assists this season is expected to lead the attack alongside Lukas Bjorklund, who has also scored twice in the campaign, giving the hosts a creative and productive front pairing.

For Sirius, Joakim Persson is a doubt with a thigh injury, while Noel Milleskog remains sidelined with the shoulder complaint that has kept him out for the entire season so far - with his return not expected until mid-July.

Ure comes into Sunday’s match in the form of his life, having scored all four of Sirius’s goals in last game’s 4-4 draw with Mjallby, and the 22-year-old Scotsman will be the player Brommapojkarna are most focused on containing.

Bjerkebo is set to retain his place on the left wing alongside Ure in attack, with Neo Jonsson expected to feature on the right, while the back four of Oscar Krusnell, Tobias Anker, Henrik Castegren and Victor Ekstrom is anticipated to remain unchanged

Brommapojkarna possible starting lineup:

Cavallius; Orqvist, Simpson, Troelsen, Zanden; Barslund, Hansen, Strand, Oppong; Bjorklund, Berg

Sirius possible starting lineup:

Celic; Krusnell, Anker, Castegren, Ekstrom; Lindberg, Heier; Bjerkebo, Svensson, Jonsson; Ure

We say: Brommapojkarna 1-2 Sirius

Brommapojkarna’s four-match unbeaten run deserves respect, but Sirius arrive with the two most prolific forwards in the division, and containing both at the Grimsta IP looks an almost impossible task for a defence that has been inconsistent.

Despite the 4-4 scare against Mjallby last weekend, Engelmark’s side have shown all season that they have too much firepower for most teams in this division to handle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.