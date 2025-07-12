Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Brommapojkarna and Oster, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting for survival in the Swedish Allsvenskan, a resilient Oster will travel to face a resurgent Brommapojkarna at 3Arena on Sunday.

BP will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce this weekend, while the visitors will be hoping to get back on track after their defeat.

Match preview

Ulf Kristiansson's Brommapojkarna endured a disastrous May, losing six top-flight matches and scoring just once in the process, but having recorded back-to-back triumphs ahead of this clash, they will be heading into the showdown with renewed confidence.

On Monday, BP took maximum points in a 1-0 win over mid-table rivals Norrkoping, courtesy of a late strike from Daleho Irandust two minutes from time.

That victory took Kristiansson's side up to 10th in the table with 16 points, and while they rank towards the centre of the pack, they remain only three above the relegation playoff spot and four ahead of their opponents in the drop zone.

Knowing that their security is at stake this weekend, the hosts will be out to defy their home record that features four consecutive defeats prior to this game, but with just one win at 3Arena since March, fans would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

A sixth triumph of the season could lift Brommapojkarna up to eighth, and leapfrog both Hacken and Djurgarden depending on results elsewhere, though walking away empty handed could see them fall down to 13th, where they would be level on points with 14th-placed Degefors in a worst-case scenario.

Meanwhile, Martin Foyston's Oster have gathered some upwards momentum in recent weeks, and having lost only one of their six competitive matches since early May, they will be cautiously optimistic of adding to their tally on Sunday.

Mjallby beat the visitors 1-0 to bring their five-game unbeaten streak to an end last Saturday, though the manager will take positives from the fact that his team came close against the league leaders.

That defeat kept Foyston's men 15th with 12 points, but they are still only one behind 14th-placed Degefors and 13th-placed Sirius after 14 matches.

Oster will be desperate to escape the relegation zone this weekend, and given their impressive travelling record of two wins and two draws since April, they could make the most of their chance.

Taking maximum points may be enough for the visitors to climb up to 12th in the table should goal-difference swing in their favour, but a second consecutive defeat could see them cut adrift, four points from the playoff spot.

Brommapojkarna Swedish Allsvenskan form:

Oster Swedish Allsvenskan form:

Team News

As Brommapojkarna look for a third straight win, a trio of Anton Kurochkin, Paul Love Arrhov and Victor Lind should start behind striker Adam Jakobsen this weekend, though Monday's match winner Daleho Irandust will be on standby to add more firepower.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Kristiansson's defence, led by Even Hovland and Eric Bjorkander, will be aiming for a third consecutive clean sheet.

As for Oster, Alibek Aliev will be spearheading the attack on Sunday, supported by Dennis Olsson and Matias Tamminen from out wide.

At the base of Foyston's midfield, Daniel Ask should be positioned just ahead of the backline, with Daniel Ljung and David Seger operating in box-to-box roles in front of him.

In the backline, full-backs Tatu Varmanen and Lukas Bergquist will be offering overlapping runs on the flanks, while centre-halves Mattis Adolfsson and Kingsley Gyamfi protect Robin Wallinder between the sticks.

Brommapojkarna possible starting lineup:

Cavallius; Andersson, Hovland, Bjorkander, Cotton; Ackermann, Ngouali; Kurochkin, Arrhov, Lind; Jakobsen

Oster possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Varmanen, Mattis, Gyamfi, Bergquist; Ask; Olsson, Ljung, Seger, Tamminen; Aliev

We say: Brommapojkarna 1-1 Oster

Brommapojkarna seem to have recovered from their disastrous form of a few weeks ago, but they could find it tough against Oster.

The visitors have also improved this summer, and they will be quietly confident of avoiding defeat once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email