Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Degerfors and Brommapojkarna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brommapojkarna will be aiming to avoid a seventh straight defeat in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they resume their campaign with an away match against Degerfors on Sunday.

The visitors are down in 15th spot in the Allsvenskan table, picking up only 10 points from their first 12 games of the season, while Degerfors are 11th, boasting 13 points from their opening 12 matches.

Match preview

Degerfors have a record of four wins, one draw and seven defeats from their 12 league matches this term, with 13 points only enough for 11th, but they are just two points behind eighth-placed Hacken.

Bruket are the reigning Superettan champions, finishing top of the second tier in 2024 to secure a return to the top flight following their relegation in 2023.

Degerfors have only recently been able to return to the top flight, with the team playing in either the second tier or the third tier between 1998 and 2020.

The home side were last in league action at the end of May, suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Oster, and they have actually been beaten in each of their last three Allsvenskan encounters.

Degerfors have one of the worst home records in the division this season, meanwhile, having only managed to pick up four points from their six games in front of their own supporters.

The team also took the decision to sack head coach William Lundin during the summer break.

Brommapojkarna, meanwhile, entered the summer break off the back of six successive defeats.

Indeed, Ulf Kristiansson's side have not been victorious in the league since the start of May, and they entered the summer break off the back of a 3-1 home defeat to IFK Goteborg.

Brommapojkarna are currently down in 15th spot in the table, boasting a record of three wins, one draw and eight defeats from 12 matches, which has seen them pick up 10 points.

Kristiansson's side are only three points behind 11th-placed Degerfors, though, so a victory in this match would almost certainly propel them up the table.

Brommapojkarna's last Allsvenskan meeting with Degerfors came in July 2023, and the latter recorded a 2-0 victory, while BP have not managed to overcome Sunday's opponents since a second-tier clash in June 2017.

Degerfors Swedish Allsvenskan form:

DLWLLL

Brommapojkarna Swedish Allsvenskan form:

LLLLLL

Team News

Degerfors will once again have Omar Faraj at the tip of their attack, with the 23-year-old bidding to add to the eight goals that he has scored during an impressive season to date.

Elias Pihlstrom, 18, will also be another notable starter for the home side this weekend.

The home side have not reported any injury concerns during the summer break, so there are not expected to be any major surprises when it comes to their starting side.

As for Brommapojkarna, Liam Tahwildaran is out of the contest due to an injury issue, while Nikola Vasic will also be unavailable for selection this weekend.

Ezekiel Alladoh is the team's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on five occasions, and there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 19-year-old.

Degerfors possible starting lineup:

Forsell; S Ohlsson, S Ohlsson, Pikkarainen; Lindell, Gravius, Girmai, Diaby; Pihlstrom, Faraj, Barsoum

Brommapojkarna possible starting lineup:

Blazevic; Timossi, Hovland, Bjorkander, Barslund; Ngouali, Ackermann; Irandust, Bahoui, Lind; Alladoh

We say: Degerfors 2-1 Brommapojkarna

Degerfors will have home advantage this weekend, and we are expecting all three points to be secured by the hosts, but an out-of-form Brommapojkarna have enough quality to make it a tight affair.

