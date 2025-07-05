Sports Mole previews Monday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between IFK Norrkoping and Brommapojkarna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brommapojkarna will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Allsvenkan when they continue their campaign with an away fixture against IFK Norrkoping on Monday.

The visitors are currently 12th in the Allsvenskan table, picking up 13 points from their opening 13 matches, while Norrkoping are ninth, boasting 15 points from their first 13 matches of the campaign.

Norrkoping have a record of four wins, three draws and six defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with a total of 15 points leaving them in ninth position in the table.

The White and Blues have actually won Sweden's top flight on 13 occasions, making them the third most successful outfit at this level behind Malmo and IFK Goteborg, with their last success coming in 2015.

Martin Falk's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Djurgarden, with their last victory proving to be a 2-1 win over Sirius on May 19.

Norrkoping have picked up seven points from their seven home league matches this season, and they will be taking on a Brommapojkarna outfit that have been much more impressive on their travels this term.

Indeed, while Brommapojkarna have just three points from six home league games this season - the worst record in the division - they have collected 10 points from seven matches on their travels.

Brommapojkarna have finished 14th and 10th in the top flight since their promotion back to this level in 2022, and they currently sit down in 12th position in the division.

Ulf Kristiansson's side have a record of four wins, one draw and eight defeats from their 13 league games this term, which has left them level on 13 points with 14th-placed Halmstad.

BP will enter this match off the back of a victory, beating Degerfors 3-0 last time out, so they will be bidding to make it successive wins in the league on Monday.

Two of the last three league meetings between these two sides have finished level, including a 1-1 draw when the pair last locked horns in October 2024.

IFK Norrkoping Allsvenskan form:

DLWDLD

Brommapojkarna Allsvenkan form:

LLLLLW

Team News

Norrkoping will be missing David Mitov Nilsson, Kevin Hoog Jansson and Stephen Bolma through injury on Monday.

Christoffer Nyman has been in excellent form during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 11 times in 14 appearances, and the 32-year-old will once again operate in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should also be another start for David Moberg Karlsson.

As for Brommapojkarna, Isak Ssewankambo, Nikola Vasic and Liam Tahwildaran will miss out through injury.

Anton Kurochkin has been in strong form this season, scoring five times in 10 appearances, and there will be another spot in midfield for the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, Adam Jakobsen is again set to lead the line for the visitors, who could be unchanged from their last game.

IFK Norrkoping possible starting lineup:

Andersson; Jansson, Watson, Peprah; Neffati, Lushaku, Traustason, Baggesen; Sigurgeirsson, Nyman, Moberg

Brommapojkarna possible starting lineup:

Cavallius; Timossi, Hovland, Bjorkander, Cotton; Ngouali, Ackermann; Kurochkin, Arrhov, Lind; Jakobsen

We say: IFK Norrkoping 1-2 Brommapojkarna

Brommapojkarna have been strong on their travels during the current season, and we are backing the visitors to secure an important three points on Monday.

