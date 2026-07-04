Preview: Brommapojkarna vs GAIS - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Jul 2026 23:25

Brommapojkarna will look to extend their impressive recent run when they welcome GAIS to Grimsta in Stockholm for Monday's Allsvenskan encounter.

Both sides have recovered well from difficult starts to the campaign and head into the contest unbeaten in their last three league matches, setting the stage for an intriguing battle.

Match preview

Brommapojkarna head into this contest on the back of a three-match unbeaten run in the Allsvenskan, having won two of those fixtures.

BP endured a sluggish start to the 2026-27 campaign, managing just one victory from their opening five league matches while suffering two defeats.

Ulf Kristiansson's side sit eighth in the table with 15 points from 10 games and have already tasted defeat on three occasions.

However, they have enjoyed a marked upturn in fortunes since May, losing just one of their last five league outings while claiming three victories.

After finishing 12th last season with 31 points, five clear of the relegation zone, the signs have been far more encouraging for Brommapojkarna this time around.

Brommapojkarna have played only three home league matches, collecting four points, although they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kalmar in a friendly during the World Cup break.

© Imago

GAIS finished third in the league last season to secure a place in the Conference League.

Fredrik Holmberg's side are seventh in the table, level on points with Brommapojkarna despite having played one game more.

The Mackerels are already 14 points adrift of leaders Sirius, but a return to the Conference League remains well within reach as they sit just three points behind third-placed Elfsborg.

The Gothenburg club endured a disastrous start to the new campaign, losing their opening three matches and failing to register a victory in their first five league outings.

However, GAIS have responded impressively and, aside from a 2-1 defeat to the league leaders, have enjoyed a steady resurgence, winning four of their last six matches.

The Green-Black will head into this contest in confident spirits after recording one win and one draw from their two club friendlies ahead of the fixture.

Brommapojkarna Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Brommapojkarna form (all competitions):

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GAIS Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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GAIS form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

Brommapojkarna will head into the contest with a clean bill of health, leaving Kristiansson with a wealth of options when selecting his starting lineup.

Sion Oppong has scored two goals and provided one assist in six starts this season, and he is expected to spearhead the attack, with Mads Hansen, Lukas Bjorklund and Evans Botchway operating just behind him.

Hansen has been in outstanding form, registering four goals and three assists, and the attacking midfielder is once again expected to play a pivotal role.

GAIS have conceded just 11 goals in 11 league matches this season, with the defensive partnership of Anes Cardaklija and Oskar Agren proving a key factor in their resilience.

The visitors will be without right winger Gustav Lundgren, who remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon rupture, while there is still no clear timetable for his return.

Samuel Salter was on target in the 3-0 victory over Kalmar and has contributed three goals and two assists this season, making him the favourite to lead the line alongside Rasmus Niklasson and Max Andersson.

Brommapojkarna possible starting lineup:

Cavallius; Strand, Simpson, Troelsen, Zanden; Ngouali, Orqvist; Hansen, Bjorklund, Botchway; Oppong

GAIS possible starting lineup:

Krasniqi; De Brienne, Agren, Cardaklija, Wangberg; Thorkelsson, Sletsjoe, Fagerjord; Niklasson, Salter, Andersson

We say: Brommapojkarna 1-2 GAIS

Brommapojkarna have collected just four points from their three home league matches this season and have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last three outings.

GAIS, meanwhile, have built impressive momentum after their dismal start to the campaign and appear to have found their stride. It should be a closely fought contest, but we are backing the visitors to edge a competitive encounter and come away with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.