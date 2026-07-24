Preview: Brommapojkarna vs Hammarby - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 24 Jul 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 17:23

Hammarby will aim to make it four straight wins in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they continue their campaign against Brommapojkarna on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are currently second in the Swedish Allsvenskan table, boasting 26 points from 14 matches, while Brommapojkarna are 11th, collecting 16 points from 13 games.

Match preview

Brommapojkarna have a record of four wins, four draws and five defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 16 points leaving them in 11th spot in the division.

Ulf Kristiansson's side will enter this match off the back of successive defeats to Sirius and Goteborg, and they have only actually taken two points from their last four matches.

BP finished 12th in Sweden's top flight last season, and they have never won the Allsvenskan, with their two previous successes in terms of titles coming in the second tier.

Brommapojkarna have only managed to post one win from their five home league matches this season, picking up only five points in the process.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Hammarby, meanwhile, are currently second in Sweden's top flight, picking up 26 points from 14 matches, which has left them nine points behind division leaders Sirius.

The visitors have a record of eight wins, two draws and four defeats in the Swedish Allsvenskan this term, and they have won each of their last three league games against Elfsborg, Kalmar and Degerfors to rise up the table.

Henrik Rydstrom's side have not lost in the league since the end of May, while they will enter this match off the back of a European fixture.

HIF drew 1-1 with Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round contest on Thursday, with the second leg to come next week.

Hammarby finished second in Sweden's top flight last season, while they have previously won the Allsvenskan, lifting the title in 2001.

Brommapojkarna Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Hammarby Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Hammarby form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Brommapojkarna will be without the services of their leading goalscorer this season Mads Hansen through suspension, with the 23-year-old sent off in the team's defeat to Goteborg last time out.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Ersoy and Arbnor Mucolli will miss the game through injury.

Oliver Berg has scored five times in 15 appearances this season, and the 32-year-old is set to continue in the final third of the field.

Hammarby will have Victor Eriksson available once again, with the 25-year-old serving a domestic suspension in the clash with Degerfors last time out.

Sorou Kone remains unavailable due to a knee injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for their clash this weekend.

Paulos Abraham has scored 13 times in 25 appearances during the current campaign, and the 24-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Brommapojkarna possible starting lineup:

Cavallius; Orqvist, Cotton, Troelsen, Zanden; Amole, Strand, Barslund, Oppong; Berg, Bjorklund

Hammarby possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Skoglund, Eriksson, Winther, Persson; Johansson, Karlsson; Madjed, Besara, Lind; Abraham

We say: Brommapojkarna 1-2 Hammarby

Hammarby have been in excellent form of late, and although we are expecting Sunday's match to be tight, the visitors should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.