Preview: Aalesund vs Viking FK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jul 2026 18:22

In a clash that will have significant ramifications on both ends of the Eliteserien table, Aalesund will welcome league-leaders Viking FK to Color Line Stadion on Sunday.

The hosts are third last in 14th with just 12 points, and they currently occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, whereas Viking lead the way at the top of the table with 33 points from 13 matches.

Match preview

Aalesund will want the opportunity to move on from the 6-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Valerenga on July 16, a game in which they faced six big chances while only scoring their consolation goal when they were already trailing 4-0.

The hosts' loss was their first in six games, but it was also their fourth consecutive match without victory, with the club having drawn each of the three fixtures prior to their clash with Valerenga.

Boss Kjetil Rekdal will be concerned that his side are only above the bottom two due to goal difference, though only three points separate his team from 10th-placed Rosenborg.

Aalesund have conceded the second most goals of any team in the league so far (28), though they have scored 11 times in their past six outings, a considerable improvement given they netted just seven times in their opening seven top-flight games of 2026.

Tangotroyene have only won one of their seven home fixtures this season, but they have at least proven resilient at Color Line Stadion considering they are unbeaten in their last five contests at the ground, drawing four times and winning once.

© Iconsport / Frode Arnesen / Alamy

Viking managed to overcome fourth-placed Lillestrom 2-1 on July 22, and that result ensured that they moved one point ahead of second-placed Bodo/Glimt, who have played a game more than the league leaders.

Since their opening day loss to Hamarkameratene, the visiting side have won 11 of their 12 Eliteserien fixtures, and they come into Sunday's clash looking for a third consecutive triumph.

De Morkebla have scored at least two goals in nine of their 10 most recent games in all competitions, with the club keeping opponents at bay on four occasions in that stretch.

Head coach Morten Jensen will be pleased that his players managed to bounce back with an away win against Lillestrom given his team had lost their prior match on the road, but that success means he has overseen six victories in his eight away matches in 2026.

Viking have won three of their past four meetings with Aalesund, though the two clubs' most recent meeting in March 2026 saw their opponents win 2-1.

Aalesund Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

W

D

D

D

L

Viking FK Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

W

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Kent Rasmussen, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

Aalesund may have to make a change at the back given Aleksander Kjelsen was taken off injured against Valerenga, so perhaps his replacement Ulrik Syversen will be trusted from the start on Sunday.

The hosts are likely to use a midfield three to try and remain defensively compact, with Mathias Christensen, Henrik Melland and Elias Kristoffersen Hagen candidates to play this weekend.

Viking right-back Henrik Heggheim is suspended for Sunday's clash, as is attacker Zlatko Tripic, with both players having accumulated too many yellow cards.

Sondre Flem Bjorshol will almost certainly be used on the right side of defence, while Niklas Kemp Fuglestad and Edvin Austbo may be used either side of striker Peter Christiansen.

The forwards will need support from midfield if they are to excel, so Kristoffer Askildsen, Joe Bell and Simen Kvia-Egeskog must be at their best.

Aalesund possible starting lineup:

Larsen; Haram, Syversen, Gudmundsson; Charles, Christensen, Melland, Hagen, Nesso; Osenbroch, Lonebu

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Belko; Bjorshol, Stensness, Baertelsen, Haugen; Askildsen, Bell, Kvia-Egeskog; Fuglestad, Christiansen, Austbo

We say: Aalesund 1-4 Viking FK

There is little to suggest that Aalesund have enough defensive quality to prevent Viking from claiming three points on Sunday.

Given that the visitors have frequently managed to score multiple goals, anything other than an away win would be surprising.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.