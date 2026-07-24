Rosenborg 0-5 Man United: Highlights, man of the match as five-star Red Devils run riot in pre-season contest

By Matt Law | 24 Jul 2026 18:52 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 18:58

Manchester United continued their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 5-0 victory over Rosenborg in Friday's pre-season encounter.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Wrexham in their pre-season opener last weekend but returned to winning ways in style in Norway.

Shea Lacey, Joshua Zirkzee, Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass and Ethan Williams were on the scoresheet for the 20-time English champions against the Eliteserien outfit.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

BIG PERFORMANCE ?? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

This was an excellent performance from Man United.

It is always difficult to read too much into pre-season matches, but Man United were disappointing against Wrexham last time out, so there was a degree of pressure on them to put in a better performance against their Norwegian hosts.

Man United were brilliant, playing some top-drawer football throughout the first period, and they should have found the back of the net more than once in the first 45 minutes.

Four more goals did arrive in the second period, with a number of youngsters again impressing, especially Amass down the left and Jaydan Kamason down the right.

There was ultimately no appearance for 15-year-old JJ Gabriel, with the youngster kept in reserve, but he will surely receive some minutes during pre-season.

Head coach Michael Carrick will have been absolutely delighted with what he saw from his team.

ROSENBORG VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Shea Lacey goal vs. Rosenborg (31st min, Rosenborg 0-1 Man United)

Lovely from Lacey ?⚽️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Man United make the breakthrough in the 31st minute of the clash, and it is a excellent finish from Lacey, who curls the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

What a wonderful goal from the 19-year-old.

Joshua Zirkzee goal vs. Rosenborg (56th min, Rosenborg 0-2 Man United)

What. A. Goal. ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Man United double their lead in the 56th minute of the match, and it is a wonderful goal from Zirkzee, who shows incredible feet in a tight area before finishing into the back of the net.

Amass found Zirkzee with a clever pass, and the latter's quality was then too much for the Rosenborg defence and goalkeeper. The Red Devils are two goals to the good.

Jacob Devaney goal vs. Rosenborg (63rd min, Rosenborg 0-3 Man United)

⏰ Right time ? Right place ?



Well played, JD! ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Man United score their third in the 63rd minute, with youngster Devaney smashing the ball into the back of the net from close range; Rosenborg failed to deal with a corner, and it bounced off Daniel Armer before Devaney registered.

Harry Amass goal vs. Rosenborg (72nd min, Rosenborg 0-4 Man United)

From right-back to left-back ⚡️



Well in, Harry! ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Man United have their fourth of the match, as Amass turns a cross from Kamason into the back of the net from close range. Super fourth goal for the Red Devils.

Ethan Williams goal vs. Rosenborg (84th min, Rosenborg 0-5 Man United)

Man United have their fifth, as Williams taps a low cross from Kamason into the back of the net. Both full-backs have been excellent for the Red Devils in the second half!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY AMASS

ANOTHER ONE! ?



Harry Amass gets our fourth as he taps in Jaydan Kamason's low cross ? pic.twitter.com/bZI0hj0cqh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2026

Amass made a huge impression off the bench for Man United, setting up Zirkzee for his team's second of the match, before getting his name on the scoresheet in the 72nd minute.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Amass' future, but the left-back sent a message to first-team head coach Carrick with his performance here.

WHAT NEXT?

Man United's preparations for the 2026-27 campaign will continue on August 1, when they take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in Stockholm, Sweden.

Rosenborg, meanwhile, will continue their Norwegian Eliteserien campaign with a clash against Fredrikstad on July 27.