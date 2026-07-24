Arsenal transfer news: Midfielder could be set for exit as Euro club continue talks

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jul 2026 19:35

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira could be set for a permanent exit from the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners from Porto in the summer of 2022 and has since made 49 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Vieira featured 33 times across all competitions in his debut season, but a groin injury disrupted the following campaign and restricted him to just 16 appearances.

The Portuguese midfielder returned to former club Porto on loan for the 2024-25 season before spending last term on another temporary spell, this time with Hamburg.

Vieira scored seven goals in 31 appearances for the German outfit, and there is now a strong possibility that he could remain in the Bundesliga on a permanent basis.

Fabio Vieira set for permanent Arsenal exit?

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal remain in contact with Hamburg over a deal that would see Vieira return to Germany for the upcoming campaign.

The midfielder has just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates and does not currently feature in Mikel Arteta's first-team plans.

While the former Porto man has linked up with the Gunners for pre-season, a departure is expected, with Hamburg keen to bring him back to the club on a permanent basis.

The Bundesliga outfit had the option to sign Vieira permanently for around £17m, but they ultimately decided against activating the clause.

Fabio Vieira out, Bruno Guimaraes in?

© Imago / News Images

The Gunners have also been extensively linked with Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, as Arteta looks to add further quality and depth to his midfield ranks.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to table an offer worth £60m for the Brazil international, although Newcastle could demand a significantly higher fee for their skipper.

The Magpies are believed to be aware of the 28-year-old's preference to join Arsenal, with the two clubs reportedly in talks in an attempt to reach an agreement.