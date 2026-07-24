Man City transfer news: Rodri update provided by Enzo Maresca amid Real Madrid speculation

By Darren Plant | 24 Jul 2026 15:08

Enzo Maresca has suggested that the future of Manchester City midfielder Rodri will continue to remain uncertain for a number of weeks.

The former Ballon d'Or winner has just played a pivotal role in Spain winning the 2026 World Cup, adding to their European Championship triumph from two years ago.

While Man City would like to keep the 30-year-old at the Etihad Stadium in the long term, the player has just one year remaining on his contract.

Despite Real Madrid not being proactive with an approach for Rodri, he is said to have ambitions to represent Los Blancos either next season or in 2027-28.

At his official unveiling as manager on Friday, Maresca was naturally quizzed on the subject by the media.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Maresca provides Rodri update

Maresca acknowledged that Rodri would be undergoing back surgery next week, likely leading to him missing the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Although Maresca stressed that he was "not worried" about any speculation, he was accepting that it could be prolonged for a number of weeks.

The Italian told reporters: "First of all I have to say, that around big players there are always speculations so I am not worried about that. I think it is normal, also because they won the World Cup, because he is one of the best players.

"I think every manager wants to have Rodri because he is a top player. But now, surgery on Monday. He needs a holiday, he needs to rest and recover and then he will be back with us."

© Imago / Xinhua

How will Man City handle Rodri speculation?

Despite Maresca naturally wanting to have a settled squad as soon as possible, Man City will have to adapt to any Rodri developments.

Given that there has already been upheaval this summer, it may be worth keeping Rodri at the club, even if it is risking a departure on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, if the player expresses a desire to leave and Real Madrid make a suitable offer, the level of respect between the relevant parties may lead to the green light being given for an exit.

For now, Maresca will plan for the new campaign without Rodri, with £116m signing Elliot Anderson and Nico Gonzalez given chance to form an effective partnership once Anderson returns from an extended break.