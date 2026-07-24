Preview: San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 24 Jul 2026 13:02

San Jose Earthquakes will host LA Galaxy in the MLS at PayPal Park at 4:30 am British Standard Time this Sunday morning.

The hosts will be aiming to climb to top spot in the Western Conference with a win, while the visitors will be aiming to move into the playoffs with a victory.

Match preview

San Jose have struggled in recent games, particularly at home, as they are currently winless in their last three at PayPal Park, with their last defeat being a 4-0 loss to Orlando City.

This was the largest margin of defeat that the Quakes had suffered in the MLS since a 6-1 loss to the Portland Timbers in September 2020, and it equalled their worst ever home loss to an Eastern Conference opponent, a 4-0 loss to D.C. United in June 1998.

The hosts currently occupy second in the Western Conference after their 16 matches, with 10 wins, two draws and four defeats to give them 32 points, putting them level with top spot but Vancouver Whitecaps have played a game fewer.

San Jose will be hopeful that a win in this game can reignite a season that got off to a flier, as they have only secured one win across their last six MLS fixtures.

© Imago

LA Galaxy have not found things easy this season, as they currently occupy ninth in the Western Conference, having collected only 17 points from their 20 fixtures.

Another cause for concern will be how loose they are in defence since football restarted in the MLS following the World Cup break, as they have conceded three goals in both of their matches since then.

However, all is not lost, as they are only three points off the playoffs at this stage of the season, and it is well within their capability to secure the title.

Galaxy fans will also be confident that their team can secure a result against San Jose, as the Galaxy are unbeaten in eight away matches against San Jose in all competitions, with their last loss to the hosts occurring in October 2020.

San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer form:

D D L L W L

San Jose Earthquakes form (all competitions):

L L L W L L

Los Angeles Galaxy Major League Soccer form:

W L W D L L

Los Angeles Galaxy form (all competitions):

L W D W L L

Team News

© Iconsport

San Jose come into this fixture with only one injury concern, as DeJuan Jones has been ruled out long-term with an Achilles tendon issue.

The Earthquakes will be hopeful that Preston Judd can add to his MLS tally of 11 goals after firing a blank in their last fixture to get the club back on form.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy will be without three of their stars, with Riqui Puig ruled out with a cruciate ligament concern, while Joao Klauss and Erik Thommy are unavailable due to a foot injury, respectively.

The absence of Klauss could be telling, as he is the club’s top scorer with five goals, so Marco Reus, their second highest goal scorer, will need to step up and add to his tally of four.

San Jose Earthquakes possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Ricketts, Roberts, Munie, Kikanovic; Viera, Leroux, Fernandez; Werner, Bouda; Judd

Los Angeles Galaxy possible starting lineup:

Marcinkowski; Nelson, Garces, Glesnes, Yamane; Wynder, Haak, Sanabria; Miller, Paintsil; Reus

We say: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Neither side have impressed defensively over recent weeks, as the hosts have conceded five in their last two MLS games, while the Galaxy have seen six hit their net. It should be a game with goals, but neither side has been in the form necessary to collect all three points in this tight affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.