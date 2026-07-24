Real Madrid scrap exit plan for first-team ace with Jose Mourinho 'impressed' by pre-season level

By Matt Law | 24 Jul 2026 12:33 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 12:35

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has reportedly blocked an exit for Franco Mastantuono this summer due to the level of the attacker's pre-season performance.

Mastantuono had a difficult first campaign (2025-26) at Real Madrid, only managing three goals and one assist in 35 appearances for the Spanish giants.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the 18-year-old's future in recent weeks, with Real Madrid believed to have planned to let him depart.

Fulham have been heavily linked with the Argentina international, while Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be admirers of the versatile attacker.

© Imago

Mastantuono set to stay at Real Madrid after 'impressing' Mourinho

However, according to Marca, Mastantuono has made such a positive impression during the early stages of pre-season that returning head coach Jose Mourinho wants to keep him.

A loan move in the latter stages of the window has not been entirely ruled out, but there is allegedly no chance of a permanent departure being sanctioned.

Mastantuono boasted a record of 10 goals and seven assists in 64 appearances for River Plate ahead of his high-profile move to the Spanish capital.

The teenager only managed one goal in 23 La Liga appearances last term, though, as he found it difficult to make his mark for Los Blancos.

Mastantuono is primarily a right-sided attacker, and Rodrygo remains out for a long period, so there could potentially be a spot open in the Real Madrid forward line next term.

However, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz are also capable of playing in that position, in addition to Bernardo Silva, who has arrived on a free transfer this summer.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid to face Leganes in pre-season opener

Real Madrid will open their pre-season with a behind-closed-doors contest against Leganes on July 28, before facing Fiorentina, Ferencvarosi and Deportivo La Coruna in their final three friendlies of the summer.

Mastantuono will be looking to make an impression on Mourinho in the pre-season games with a view to potentially being included against Espanyol in their La Liga opener on August 22.