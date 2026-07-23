Man United would become Premier League title contenders if they pull off 'stunning' £80m transfer

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 12:36 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 12:37

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni, with Real Madrid ready to sell the France international this summer.

Tchouameni is regarded as Man United's dream midfield target, with the 20-time English champions long-term admirers of the 26-year-old.

It was recently claimed that Tchouameni had agreed a new long-term contract with Real Madrid, but there has been no official confirmation from the Spanish giants.

Man United have allegedly made contact with Real Madrid to discuss whether it would be possible to sign the Frenchman before the end of the summer market.

According to The Sun, in a major boost for Michael Carrick's side, Los Blancos have signalled that they are prepared to let him leave for the right price.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid 'willing to sell' Tchouameni to Man United

The report claims that a big-money sale of Tchouameni could open the door for Real Madrid to sign Manchester City's Rodri, who starred for Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Man United's interest in Tchouameni is said to have accelerated following the completion of the World Cup, and a switch to Old Trafford is now seen as possible.

The Red Devils have already boosted their midfield this summer with the signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

Casemiro has left on a free transfer, though, while Manuel Ugarte could miss the entirety of the 2026-27 campaign due to a serious knee injury.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Would Tchouameni be a good signing for Man United?

Man United could catapult themselves into the Premier League title argument next season if they are able to secure Tchouameni's signature.

A deal will not come cheap, with Man United likely to need to put at least £80m on the table to convince Real Madrid to sell, but it would be a statement signing from the club.

Tchouameni is one of the outstanding defensive midfielders in world football, and he is proven at the highest level, so there would not be a great deal of risk attached to the signing.

Man United are also still being linked with Roma's Manu Kone, while Bournemouth's Alex Scott is admired by the 20-time English champions.