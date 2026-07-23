Chelsea transfer news: Who is Harrison Bettoni? Blues confirm deal for 18-year-old starlet

By Darren Plant | 23 Jul 2026 12:40

Chelsea have announced that they have signed Wigan Athletic youngster Harrison Bettoni.

While the Blues have signed Morgan Rogers in a club-record deal and appear focused on making other first-team additions, work has continued behind the scenes with regards to their long-term future.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Chelsea were the favourites to wrap up a deal for Bettoni, who emerged as one of the EFL's top talents last season.

The 18-year-old made a total of nine starts and 12 substitute outings in League One during 2025-26, contributing three goals in the process.

Furthermore, Bettoni netted the only goal of the game as Wigan recorded a famous 1-0 win over North-West rivals Preston North End in the FA Cup.

?️ We can confirm that Harrison Bettoni has joined Premier League side Chelsea after the two clubs agreed a significant fee in terms of compensation.



Best wishes for the future, Harrison. ? — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) July 23, 2026

Harrison Bettoni contract length revealed

Chelsea have have confirmed the addition of the teenager on a contract until the end of 2029-30.

Bettoni is regarded as a number 10 who can also play as a striker when required.

Despite his first-team experience at Wigan, Chelsea announced the signing of Bettoni on the academy section of their official website.

As a result, the expectation is that he will represent the Under-21s or be loaned out to another EFL club next season.