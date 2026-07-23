Preview: San Diego vs Dallas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Jul 2026 11:37

San Diego will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Dallas to the Snapdragon Stadium.

The hosts currently sit 13th in the MLS Western Conference, while the visitors are nine points above them in fifth.

Match preview

San Diego have endured a disappointing season so far, having picked up four wins, five draws and seven defeats from 16 league games.

Mikey Varas's side got off to an excellent start, winning their first three games and conceding zero goals, but they have only won one of their following 13 matches.

The MLS returned to action this week following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup and San Diego suffered a 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids in their return match.

Despite their recent struggles, it is worth noting that San Diego have never lost to Dallas in their three meetings.

San Diego beat them 5-0 and 3-2 in the 2025 season, while their first meeting in the 2026 campaign was a dramatic 3-3 draw.

© Imago

Dallas, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far, picking up seven wins, five draws and four defeats in their 16 matches.

Eric Quill's side currently occupy one of the playoff places and will be looking to improve on last season, where they finished seventh in the Western Conference and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

In their return match, Dallas drew 2-2 with Portland Timbers thanks to goals, but will be disappointed not to have won after twice taking the lead through Patrickson Delgado and Petar Musa.

However, Dallas are in strong form, having suffered just one defeat in their last six games.

San Diego Major League Soccer form:

D D W D L L

Dallas Major League Soccer form:

W W L W W D

Team News

© Iconsport

Marcus Ingvartsen is San Diego's leading scorer, with 11 league strikes in 16 matches, and he is set to lead the line against Dallas.

Anders Dreyer and Alex Mighten are expected to provide support out wide, while Anibal Godoy and Jeppe Tverskov are set to continue in midfield.

Musa is Dallas's top scorer, with 13 goals in 14 league matches, and he could replace Logan Farrington up front after scoring off the bench against Portland.

Fellow goalscorer Delgado will continue out wide with Joaquin Valiente, while Kaick and Christian Cappis are set to start in midfield.

San Diego possible starting lineup:

Dos Santos; Verhoeven, McVey, Duah, Sargeant; Godoy, Tverskov; Dreyer, Valakari, Mighten; Ingvartsen

Dallas possible starting lineup:

Daniel; Johansson, Urhoghide, Moore, Norris; Valiente, Kaick, Cappis, Delgado; Moreno; Musa

We say: San Diego 1-1 Dallas

Dallas are in better form at the moment, but they have never beaten San Diego and we are expecting this game to end as a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.