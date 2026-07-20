Preview: Colorado Rapids vs San Diego - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 20 Jul 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 00:03

Returning to MLS action after the end of World Cup 2026, struggling Colorado Rapids will welcome San Diego to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Pids are hoping to make a fresh start following the mid-season break, while SDFC are looking for a rare win.

Match preview

Matt Wells's Rapids endured a dire run that saw them slide down the Western Conference table prior to the intermission, and fans are bracing themselves for what could be another difficult week.

On May 24, the Pids were beaten 2-1 by FC Dallas, a game that saw them concede two first-half penalties and have midfielder Wayne Frederick sent off late on.

That latest defeat marked a fifth in six league outings, and left Wells's side 13th in the Western Conference, where their tally of 16 points has them four short of a shot at the MLS playoffs.

To make matters worse, Colorado were seventh in the table prior to that shocking run of losses, but the complexion of their campaign has been significantly altered in such a short time-frame.

As part of their preparations for this fixture, the Rapids played a friendly consisting of four 30-minute quarters, drawing 1-1 with Mexican second-tier opponents Juarez on July 10.

Nineteen-year-old Vincent Rinaldi gave the US team the lead that day, but they were unable to hold out, and went on to concede a late equaliser from Madson.

That stalemate will do little to inspire already-concerned home fans, who have seen their team lose each of their last three MLS contests at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Meanwhile, Mikey Varas's San Diego have struggled for wins in 2026, but they will be aiming to avoid falling back into a losing pattern on Thursday.

SDFC were downed 4-2 by the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 24, signing off before the extended break with their first defeat in five matches.

That stretch may have only featured one victory - a 5-0 demolition of Austin FC on May 14 - but it was a marked improvement considering that it was preceded by five consecutive losses.

In any case, San Diego are currently 12th in the Western Conference, their total of 17 points keeping them one above their opponents.

In order to prevent a regression this week, Varas's men will need to remain composed and avoid the disciplinary issues that have plagued his side's campaign so far - the club have received five red cards to date.

Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer form:

L

L

L

W

L

L

Colorado Rapids form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

L

San Diego Major League Soccer form:

L

D

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The Rapids will be without goalkeeper Zack Steffen as he works his way back from a shoulder injury, as well as left-back Miguel Navarro, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

In their absence, Wells could opt for Jackson Travis on the left of his back four, starting the 22-year-old alongside Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington and Reggie Cannon, ahead of shot-stopper Nicholas Defreitas-Hansen.

Elsewhere, versatile defensive midfielder Wayne Frederick is suspended after being sent off against FC Dallas, while the attack-minded Theodore Ku-DiPietro is recovering from a shoulder injury of his own, so expect to see Hamzat Ojediran, Darren Yapi and Josh Atencio in the centre of the park.

As for San Diego, they are also missing full-backs, with the left-sided Luca Bombino suspended for his sending off against Vancouver, and the right-sided Willy Kumado dealing with a leg injury.

Adding to the list of defensive absentees, goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega is sidelined due to a back issue, though CJ Dos Santos should be on hand to start between the sticks, shielded by a four-man unit of Oscar Verhoeven, Christopher McVey, Manu Duah and Kieran Sargeant.

The visitors will also be without injured midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, so Onni Valakari, Pedro Soma and David Vazquez could start as a trio in the middle third.

Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:

Defreitas-Hansen; Cannon, Herrington, Holding, Travis; Ojediran, Yapi, Atencio; Aaronson, Navarro, Minoungou

San Diego possible starting lineup:

Dos Santos; Verhoeven, McVey, Duah, Sargeant; Valakari, Soma, Vazquez; Dreyer, Ingvartsen, Pellegrino

We say: Colorado Rapids 1-1 San Diego

The Rapids have fallen away from the playoffs, but they will be hopeful about stabilising after using the mid-season break to reset.

San Diego have been resilient across their last five outings, but considering their lacklustre away record, they are unlikely to walk away with a win on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.