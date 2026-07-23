Manchester City transfer news: Cityzens emerge as favourites for Paris Saint-Germain youngster

By Axel Clody | 23 Jul 2026 11:20

Manchester City have emerged as the favourites to sign a player who is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer transfer window.

'Ibrahim Mbaye will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with agent Jorge Mendes now taking control of his future,' Fabrizio Romano reported a week ago. The Italian journalist stated that English and German clubs were interested in the Senegalese gem.

The 18-year-old winger, who was one of the standout performers last season, is therefore heading for an exit, with both parties in agreement over the decision. With his contract expiring in June 2028, Paris Saint-Germain hope to secure a big fee for their academy graduate, which could bring in between £42.5m and £51m.

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

Manchester City want to sign Ibrahim Mbaye to replace Savinho

Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have all been credited with an interest. However, a new leading suitor has now been revealed in this saga, with Manchester City having entered the race for Ibrahim Mbaye, according to Football Insider.

'There is talk about the possibility of Manchester City replacing Savinho with the young Paris Saint-Germain player,' former Aston Villa recruiter Bryan King told the British outlet.

The Brazilian winger is close to joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer for a fee in the region of £59.5m, although finalising that deal depends on the Cityzens, who are searching for a replacement.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Manchester City the ideal destination for Mbaye?

The young Paris Saint-Germain forward could therefore replace Savinho in Enzo Maresca's squad.

According to the same source, Manchester City are described as the favourites to sign Ibrahim Mbaye, who has just featured at the World Cup with Senegal. It would represent a nice bounce-back for the Paris academy graduate, but it also raises questions over his playing time.

The 18-year-old, who was viewed as a rotation option by Luis Enrique, wants to leave the double European champions in order to secure more regular game time.

There is no guarantee that would be the case at Manchester City, where he would be expected to replace Savinho, who was viewed more as a super-sub by Pep Guardiola.