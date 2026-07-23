Preview: Porto vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 11:17 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 11:19

Aston Villa will continue their preparations for their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly against Portuguese giants Porto on Saturday.

Unai Emery's side will start their new league season against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23, while Porto will open their domestic campaign in the Portuguese Super Cup on August 1, taking on Torreense.

Match preview

Porto are the reigning Portuguese champions, winning the title for the 31st time last season, although they are still short of Benfica's record of 38.

Francesco Farioli's team opened their preparations for the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Gil Vicente in a friendly on Wednesday, and they will now face Aston Villa in their second pre-season game, before tackling Torreense in the Portuguese Super Cup on August 1.

Porto's 2026-27 league season then begins against Alverca on August 9, and a busy opening month will see them take to the field four times in Portugal's top flight.

The Blue and Whites have made four signings this summer, with the biggest of those in terms of a transfer fee proving to be Jakub Kiwior from Arsenal - the 26-year-old arriving on a permanent basis following a successful loan spell.

Porto have also allowed four players to leave during the current window, with Danny Namaso, Thiago Silva, Yann Karamoh and Luuk de Jong departing the Estadio do Dragao.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Aston Villa, meanwhile, started their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 5-0 victory over Walsall in a friendly on Tuesday evening, and the Premier League outfit now have another four pre-season games before competitive action resumes.

Emery's team will tackle Real Sociedad, Pathum United and Bayern Munich ahead of their clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12.

Aston Villa, who are the reigning Europa League champions, will then face Borussia Monchengladbach in their final friendly of the summer on August 15, before beginning their 2026-27 Premier League season away to Brighton on August 23.

Emery's side have made three signings so far this summer, with Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Keba Cisse joining the European champions.

There have also been two particularly notable departures, with Youri Tielemans being sold to Manchester United, while Morgan Rogers has joined Chelsea in a major outgoing.

Porto pre-season form:

L

Aston Villa pre-season form:

W

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Porto will be without their players who competed at the 2026 World Cup, including Stephen Eustaquio, Diogo Costa and Hwang In-beom.

Samu Aghehowa is also a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury, while Vasco Sousa has also been ruled out of this match with a fitness issue.

However, there should be a spot in the side for Rodrigo Mora, with the highly-rated 19-year-old not in the Portugal squad for the 2026 World Cup.

As for Aston Villa, Emery used 23 players against Walsall in the team's first pre-season game of the summer, including new signing Gomes, who should start here.

January signing Brian Madjo scored twice for Emery's team, and the 17-year-old should again be given the nod through the middle against Porto this weekend.

Aston Villa remain without their players involved in the 2026 World Cup, with John McGinn, Victor Lindelof, Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins all absent alongside new signing Manzambi, who suffered an injury during the summer tournament.

Amadou Onana picked up a serious knee injury while representing Belgium during the 2026 World Cup, meanwhile, and the 24-year-old is now a long-term absentee.

Porto possible starting lineup:

Afonso; Costa, Bednarek, Perez, Moura; Varela, Rosario, Mora; Gomes, Veiga, Sainz

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Cash, Keba Cisse, Carroll, Maatsen; Barkley, Gomes; Bailey, Buendia, Hemmings; Madjo

We say: Porto 1-1 Aston Villa

Both teams will again be missing a number of key players, but a host of talented footballers will still be on display, and we are predicting a tight match to finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.