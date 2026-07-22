Chelsea transfer news: Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa 'agreed' as details of the deal revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Jul 2026 19:05

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United last summer for a fee of around £40m, but he failed to live up to expectations.

The Argentina international started just 22 matches in all competitions, including 14 in the Premier League, and scored eight goals.

It was previously reported that Garnacho had informed Villa of his willingness to join the club, with talks between the two sides subsequently gathering pace.

The former Atletico Madrid academy product was permitted by new Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso to stay away from pre-season training in order to finalise a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Alejandro Garnacho set to join Aston Villa

© Imago / Mark Pain

According to The Athletic, Villa will sign Garnacho on loan with an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

Villa boss Unai Emery personally wanted Garnacho at the club, and he has got him now after missing out on him last summer when he moved to Chelsea.

Garnacho has already undergone a medical and is in Birmingham to complete the move.

The Argentina international is also expected to put pen to paper on a four-year contract should the move become permanent.

Chelsea and Aston Villa could do more business

© Imago / Sportimage

The Blues, meanwhile, have confirmed the signing of Morgan Rogers, who has joined from Villa in a club-record £117m deal.

Rogers has become Chelsea's most expensive signing, eclipsing the previous club-record £106m paid for Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

Emery is also reportedly keen to reunite with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, having previously worked with the Senegal international, but Villa are not interested in signing Liam Delap.