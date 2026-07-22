Preview: Botafogo vs Vitoria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 22 Jul 2026 18:27

Botafogo welcome Vitoria to the Estadio Nilton Santos on Thursday for a rescheduled Brazilian Serie A fixture, with both teams looking to build on winning returns following the FIFA World Cup break.

Separated only by goal difference in mid-table, the hosts occupy ninth place with 25 points from 18 matches, while the visitors sit 11th on the same tally after also beginning the second half of the campaign with a victory.

Match preview

Botafogo resumed their league campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Santos, recovering from the defeat they suffered against Bahia before the break, a result that lifted the Rio de Janeiro side into the top half of the table and restored momentum ahead of another home fixture.

Although Franclim Carvalho’s side have scored a league-high 33 goals this season, defensive inconsistency has prevented the hosts from climbing higher in the standings, with 32 goals conceded leaving them with a goal difference of just +1.

However, their attacking approach has also produced entertaining matches, with five of their last six league games featuring over 2.5 goals, while both teams have scored in five of those fixtures.

Home form will also encourage the hosts, as Botafogo have won their last two home games and are unbeaten in their last five home meetings with Vitoria across all competitions, recording two wins and three draws.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vitoria, on the other hand, have won just one of the last 15 meetings between the clubs, with the hosts claiming seven victories and the remaining seven ending level.

The Barra's Lion also returned from the World Cup break on a positive note, edging Vasco da Gama 1-0 thanks to Renato Kayzer's second-half winner, moving them onto 25 points alongside Wednesday's opponents.

That victory marked Jair Ventura's 50th match in charge of the club and maintained the encouraging progress his side had shown before the break, with the coach opting to prioritise training sessions rather than arranging demanding friendlies during the interruption.

Despite their improvement, Vitoria have shown defensive vulnerability in recent weeks, as both teams scored in four of their five league matches before the break, while seven of their last eight games have produced at least three total goals.

With both clubs entering the contest on the back of victories and carrying similar ambitions for the remainder of the campaign, another closely-fought encounter could be in store at the Estadio Nilton Santos.

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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Vitoria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo strengthened their squad during the transfer window by signing left-back Paulinho from Midtjylland, while goalkeepers Gabriel Batista and Warleson have also arrived to increase competition in the squad.

Lucas Emanuel will hope to retain his place after opening the scoring against Santos, while Kadir Barria also impressed with a goal from the bench in that victory.

Vitoria are monitoring the fitness of midfielder Ze Vitor, who is recovering from a knee injury and remains doubtful for the trip to Rio de Janeiro.

The visitors have also been active in the transfer market, extending Walace's contract while bringing in Tomas Pochettino and Fabiano Souza on loan, with defender Emanuel Britez also joining the club.

Renato Kayzer, who scored the winner against Vasco after coming off the bench, is expected to lead the attack once again.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Leo Linck; Vitinho, Ferraresi, Justino, Alex Telles; Huguinho, Cristian Medina, Montoro; Lucas Villalba, Matheus Martins, Lucas Emanuel

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Lucas Arcanjo; Mateus Silva, Caca, Luan Candido, Ramon; Baralhas, Emmanuel Martinez, Pochettino, Erick; Rene, Renato Kayzer

We say: Botafogo 2-1 Vitoria

Botafogo's attacking quality and home advantage give them the edge, particularly against a Vitoria side that has struggled to keep clean sheets consistently.

The visitors possess enough attacking threat through Kayzer to trouble the hosts, but the hosts' recent home record in this fixture and their ability to create chances should see them secure all three points in another entertaining contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.