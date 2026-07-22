Man United transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee makes feelings on Red Devils exit 'clear'

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 16:34 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 16:35

Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly keen to remain with Manchester United during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old has found it difficult to make his mark during his time at Old Trafford, only managing nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances for the club since arriving from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

Zirkzee only scored twice in 26 appearances for Man United last season, but it has been quiet surrounding the forward's future this summer.

The Netherlands international started Man United's opening game of pre-season against Wrexham on Saturday, and according to the Daily Mail, Zirkzee is keen to remain with the Red Devils beyond the end of the summer window.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Zirkzee 'keen' to remain at Old Trafford this summer

The report claims that Man United's busier schedule next season has led Zirkzee to believe that he will be given opportunities to make his mark.

Zirkzee could again lead the line when the Red Devils face Rosenborg in their second pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday, as Benjamin Sesko is still recovering from a shin injury which ended his 2025-26 campaign early.

Bryan Mbeumo is also capable of playing through the middle, but it is understood that Man United are keen to add an experienced striker to their squad this summer.

Such a deal would push Zirkzee further down the pecking order, so a transfer away from Old Trafford later in the window cannot be ruled out.

However, there will be plenty more games for the Red Devils next season due to their return to the Champions League, while the club will also hope to advance further in the EFL Cup and FA Cup after early exits in both competitions last term.

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Should Man United keep Zirkzee this summer?

Even with the added matches, it is difficult to see Zirkzee receiving too much action, and the forward should leave Old Trafford for the sake of his career.

There is believed to be serious Serie A interest in Zirkzee, and a return to Italy's top flight does make a lot of sense given his previous success at Bologna.

Zirkzee is a brilliant footballer with excellent technical ability, but he lacks the mobility to be a serious force in the Premier League.