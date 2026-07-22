Chelsea transfer news: Major Alex Scott boost despite Bournemouth 'stance'

By Darren Plant | 22 Jul 2026 15:30

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a major boost with Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott said to be keen to secure a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

On Tuesday evening, the Blues confirmed that they had broken the British transfer record with the signing of Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers.

However, Xabi Alonso is still eager to sign at least one central defender and centre-midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

At a time when Enzo Fernandez's future in West London remains up in the air, Scott seemingly has admirers at Chelsea.

That is despite Bournemouth taking a stance that the 22-year-old will not be sold ahead of 2026-27.

© Imago / Action Plus

Chelsea receive Scott boost

According to The Standard, Scott is interested in making the switch to Chelsea over the coming weeks.

The former England Under-21 international allegedly has no interest in extending his contract at the Vitality Stadium past 2028.

Bournemouth are already said to have rejected a £64m offer for Scott, who cost a club-record £25m back in 2023.

Although Bournemouth are seemingly keen to strengthen their position with regards to Scott's future, they will seemingly be put in a spot where they must assess how they can maximise his value.

Arsenal and Manchester City are among the other clubs who are monitoring the situation.

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Do Chelsea need a midfielder like Scott?

With Fernandez having failed to strike up an overwhelmingly positive relationship with Moises Caicedo, Chelsea are doing the right thing by contemplating alternatives.

Scott has just six goals and five assists from 89 appearances for Bournemouth, considerably fewer contributions in the final third than Fernandez.

Nevertheless, aside from goals and assists, there is an argument that Scott is physically superior than Fernandez and he would bring some much needed energy to the engine room.

Furthermore, Scott is also capable of playing in a range of positions at a time when he is on the brink of becoming a regular member of the England squad.