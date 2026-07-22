Nottingham Forest transfer news: BlueCo decision benefits Oliver Glasner, Sporting Lisbon

By Darren Plant | 22 Jul 2026 15:49

Nottingham Forest and Sporting Lisbon have seemingly benefitted from a decision made by Chelsea and Strasbourg owners BlueCo.

In recent days, it was claimed that Strasbourg were on the brink of signing Famalicao defender Ibrahima Ba.

The centre-back was in line to follow his former head coach Hugo Oliveira in making the switch, for £17m, to Stade de la Meinau.

However, the Senegalese is said to have failed a medical with the French club, subsequently leading to BlueCo scrapping the deal.

Nevertheless, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old is still in line to complete a major transfer before the end of the week.

© Imago / Atlantico Press

Diomande, Ba to seal Forest, Sporting transfers

Nottingham Forest have been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande over the past 48 hours.

Reports have suggested that a deal is nearing completion, and Romano suggests that a €40m (£34.11m) package is close to being finalised.

That has seemingly led to Sporting choosing Ba as Diomande's replacement, a consequence of his impressive showings for Famalicao in Portugal's top flight during 2025-26.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The Primeira Liga runners-up are allegedly pressing ahead with a €20m (£17.06m) proposal, with Famalicao possessing a 20% sell-on clause.

There is every expectation that both deals will be concluded, with both Sporting and Famalicao making substantial profits.

What next for BlueCo and Strasbourg?

Alarm bells may be ringing within BlueCo after Strasbourg suffered a 7-0 defeat to, ironically, Sporting in a pre-season friendly on Monday.

Despite being behind Sporting with regards to their pre-season activity, Strasbourg and manager Oliveira will be desperate to get a new centre-back through the door.

As is the BlueCo way, five players between the ages of 17 and 22 have been signed during the current summer transfer window, none of whom are central defenders.