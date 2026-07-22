Tottenham 1-0 MK Dons: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Mateus Fernandes hits stunner on Spurs debut

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 18:53

Tottenham Hotspur opened their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a 1-0 victory over League One outfit MK Dons on Wednesday evening.

The only goal of the match came from new signing Mateus Fernandes, with the midfielder scoring a stunning volley in the first half of the contest.

Sandro Tonali also made his debut for Spurs alongside Fernandes in the middle of the midfield, and it proved to be a winning start to pre-season for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

On the volley ?‍? pic.twitter.com/QDbKwgLzjZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2026

Well, a win is a win. Even in pre-season.

This was not a particularly pretty match for long stages, but rarely is that the case in pre-season, and Fernandes' wonder strike lit up the contest.

It took just three minutes for the midfielder to announce himself as a Tottenham player, scoring a wonderful goal, which proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Fernandes and Tonali both played the opening 45 minutes on their debuts, with the pair impressing, while Mathys Tel also caught the eye down the left.

It was a worthwhile exercise for Tottenham against a MK Dons outfit that provided a challenge, and it will be fascinating to see what Spurs can achieve in the new season given their struggles last term and their summer spending, which will grow in the coming weeks.

TOTTENHAM VS. MK DONS HIGHLIGHTS

Mateus Fernandes goal vs. MK Dons (3rd min, Tottenham 1-0 MK Dons)

What a hit, Mateus Fernandes ?



Watch our pre-season games live on SPURSPLAY! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2026

Tottenham make the breakthrough in the third minute of the clash, and it is a first Spurs goal for debutant Fernandes, with the midfielder scoring a stunning volley from outside the penalty box.

Fernandes' effort went in off the post, what a start to his Tottenham career!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MATEUS FERNANDES

Mateus Fernandes with a stunning goal to give us the lead inside three minutes!



⚪️ 1-0 ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/jG0CbJZIce — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 22, 2026

Fernandes had a very encouraging debut for Tottenham, with his standout moment coming early on when he struck into the back of the net from distance.

The Portuguese's use of the ball was also excellent, and the 22-year-old has the potential to become an incredible signing for the North London club.

TOTTENHAM VS. MK DONS MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 71%-29% MK Dons

Shots: Tottenham 9-5 MK Dons

Shots on target: Tottenham 4-3 MK Dons

Corners: Tottenham 5-6 MK Dons

Fouls: Tottenham 10-9 MK Dons

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham's preparations for their 2026-27 Premier League campaign will continue on July 25 when they take on Auckland FC as part of their pre-season tour of New Zealand and Australia.

MK Dons, meanwhile, have three more friendlies before the start of their new season, with Paul Warne's side next in action against Wealdstone on July 25.