Preview: Gateshead vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 23 Jul 2026 10:50

Newcastle United continue their pre-season campaign with a friendly against neighbours Gateshead on Saturday.

While the Premier League giants will be participating in their second game of the summer, their National League hosts are playing for the third time.

Match preview

Even at this early stage of pre-season, there is a feeling that Newcastle are entering a transitional period with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon having left St James' Park.

Reports suggest that there is a possibility that Bruno Guimaraes could follow, with Eddie Howe moving to sign prospects Sean Steur and Bazoumana Toure in big-money deals.

The pre-season schedule feels key in getting the youthful pair ready for English football, and Steur will only have benefitted from featuring against National League North side Darlington in a behind-closed-doors friendly last weekend.

Aside from fellow new signing - goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen - featuring between the sticks during the second half, Howe opted for a team largely made up of Under-21 players.

Although it bodes well that Newcastle still kept a clean sheet against a physical side in a 3-0 win, it emphasised that Howe will be desperate for more signings over the coming weeks.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Meanwhile, Gateshead have commenced their pre-season schedule with games against local sides Blyth Town and Hebburn Town.

A 6-0 win over Blyth was followed by a 3-3 draw with Hebburn, who won the Northern Premier League in 2025-26.

Gateshead will be determined to enjoy a stronger campaign, with it having taken a resurgence during the closing months to avoid relegation by eight points.

Former Middlesbrough and Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has been tasked with spearheading that bid, the 38-year-old having been given his first senior managerial role.

As it stands, New Zealand Under-20 international Luke Supyk, signed from Wellington Phoenix, is the most notable signing of the summer.

Gateshead form (friendlies):

W D

Newcastle United form (friendlies):

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Cattermole is likely to include at least one trialist in his Gateshead XI, having used a total of three among a number of youngsters versus Hebburn.

The starting lineup could be similar to the one from that contest, with Levi Amantchi leading the line.

Meanwhile, Howe may select the same Newcastle XI from the first half against Darlington.

Newcastle could still be without as many as nine players, either due to the World Cup or injuries.

Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Lewis Miley and Joelinton appear unlikely to feature in this fixture due to the latter.

Gateshead possible starting lineup:

Desbois; Lavery, Williams, Trialist, Ferguson; Newton, Home; Anifowose, Lowery, Chadwick; Amantchi

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Shahar, A Murphy, Botman, Hall; Ramsey, Willock, Steur; J Murphy, Osula, Barnes

We say: Gateshead 1-4 Newcastle United

With nine goals in two games, Gateshead will take plenty of belief into this contest. However, we can only predict a convincing win for Newcastle, who could withstand a strong start from their hosts before cruising to victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.