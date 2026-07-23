Preview: Bromley vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 10:39 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 10:42

Crystal Palace will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Bromley on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles will begin their new Premier League season against Everton on August 22, while Bromley's 2026-27 campaign starts in the EFL Cup against Bromley on August 8.

Match preview

Bromley have taken to the field twice this summer for pre-season matches, losing their opener 4-0 to Carshalton on July 4, before suffering a 4-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on July 17, so it has been a tough start to pre-season in terms of results.

The Ravens will take on Palace, Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Barnet and Liverpool Under-21s in their next five friendlies before beginning their 2026-27 campaign in the EFL Cup against Reading on August 8.

Andy Woodman's side will then face Barnsley in their League One opener on August 15, with the Greater London club securing promotion to the third tier by winning League Two.

Bromley's squad has undergone major changes this summer, with seven new players arriving, while 10 have departed, so there will be a fresh look to the team next term.

Among those to arrive this summer are Victor Adeboyejo and Shamal George.

© Imago

As for Palace, it has been a quiet summer thus far in terms of incomings and outgoings, with their only signing to this point proving to be Oscar Mingueza on a free transfer from Celta Vigo.

The Eagles started life under new head coach Pierre Sage with a 5-1 victory over Swindon Town in their opening pre-season game of the summer on July 18.

Palace will now face Bromley, Lens, Famalicao and Freiburg in their final four friendlies before beginning their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Everton on August 22.

The Eagles finished 15th in the Premier League last season, but they have made an exciting managerial appointment, with Sage arriving at Selhust Park off the back of an excellent season at Lens, which saw him win 27 of his 40 matches in charge.

Bromley friendlies form:

LL

Crystal Palace friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago / Colorsport

Adeboyejo scored his first goal for Bromley in their defeat to West Brom last time out, and the new arrival should continue in the final third of the field for the League One club.

Fellow new arrivals Jacob Mendy and Ethon Atcher are also expected to be included in the starting side, before wholesale changes occur as the game progresses.

As for Palace, Matheus Franca, who is back at the club following a loan spell at Vasco da Gama, could start following his treble in the success over Swindon last time out.

Eddie Nketiah struck twice in the team's first friendly of the summer and should also retain his spot, in addition to Mingueza, who debuted in the clash with Swindon.

Charlie Walker-Smith is a highly-rated defender and could keep his spot in the side.

Meanwhile, Justin Devenny should also be among the starters for the Premier League outfit in Saturday's pre-season friendly with Bromley.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Yeremy Pino, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix and Dean Henderson remain unavailable due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Bromley possible starting lineup:

Smith; Woodman, Hedman, Mendy; Thompson, Charles, Archer, Hondermarck, Patten; Pinnock, Adeboyejo

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Walker-Smith, King, Mingueza, Mitchell; Hughes, Devenny, Doucoure; Rak-Sakyi, Nketiah, Franca

We say: Bromley 1-2 Crystal Palace

Palace were impressive in their win over Swindon last time out, and we are backing another victory for the Eagles here, but it should be closer in terms of the scoreline.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.