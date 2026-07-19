Liverpool transfer news: Wanted £17m player 'keen' to impress Andoni Iraola during pre-season despite Premier League interest

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jul 2026 18:56

Harvey Elliott is keen to prove himself at Liverpool under new boss Andoni Iraola, the newest report has revealed.

The Basque boss has met his squad and is preparing them for the new Premier League campaign, with the club's first pre-season game to come against Sunderland on July 25.

One player that will likely be part of that match is attacker Elliott, who returned to the Merseysiders after his disastrous loan spell at Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old only played nine times for Villa in 2025-26, and many Reds fans expect him to be sold this summer, especially if he is as affordable as his £17m valuation (transfermarkt) suggests.

Football Insider claim that despite interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Elliott is keen to impress Iraola at Liverpool.

© Imago

Harvey Elliott future: Too late to save Liverpool career?

Elliott may find it hard to break into Liverpool's starting XI for a number of reasons, but perhaps the biggest obstacle will be Florian Wirtz.

The German playmaker prefers to operate in the same central areas as the Englishman, and having signed for £116m, the prospect of him being dropped are slim.

HARVEY ELLIOTT AT LIVERPOOL Matches: 149 Goals: 15 Assists: 17

While Elliott has considerable experience on the right side of attack, Liverpool have shown that they would prefer to sign a player for that position, demonstrated by their failed pursuit of Yan Diomande.

It should also be noted that Elliott's lack of pace and size would make him a poor fit for a system as intense as Iraola's, so perhaps the best solution for all parties would be a permanent exit.

© Imago

Andoni Iraola summer transfer targets: What does Liverpool boss need?

The most important area to address for Iraola will be the forward line, as the Reds otherwise will be taking a significant risk by heading into the 2026-27 season with just Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz for four spots.

However, there is also a need to reinforce the middle of the pitch, and the addition of someone like Adam Wharton would help unlock the Reds' attack due to his progressive passing qualities.

Crystal Palace are unlikely to be willing sellers, and after witnessing Sandro Tonali move for £100m, the Eagles would be justified in demanding a similar fee.

Liverpool could leverage Palace's interest in Elliott in an attempt to secure a more favourable deal for Wharton, but any transfer would depend on whether the Reds star would be willing to move to Selhurst Park.