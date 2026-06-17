Andoni Iraola could raise £145.3m by selling nine unwanted Liverpool players in summer transfer window

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jun 2026 14:04

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola could raise £145.3m by sanctioning the exits of nine unwanted players during the summer transfer window.

The former Bournemouth manager is adapting to life at Anfield after taking the reins from Arne Slot, reuniting with erstwhile Cherries sporting director Richard Hughes in the process.

Iraola and Hughes's collaboration on Merseyside is likely to be a short-term one, as Hughes is reportedly in advanced talks to join Al-Hilal once the summer transfer window is over.

However, the pair will work together to bolster Liverpool's ranks for the 2026-27 season, after last year's £446m spending spree only resulted in a fifth-placed Premier League finish.

A new midfielder, centre-back, right-back and Mohamed Salah replacement could all be targeted, and such deals could be funded through a firesale of players fans want to see the back of.

Liverpool fans want £145.3m worth of talent sold in summer transfer window

© Imago

Sports Mole recently asked Liverpool fans which players they would keep and sell in the summer transfer window, and unfortunately for Cody Gakpo, the Dutchman received the most amount of votes to be offloaded.

As many as 84% of Liverpool fans who voted in the poll want to see Gakpo leave, after a mixed 2025-26 season which yielded nine goals and six assists from 52 appearances in all competitions for the wide man.

In addition, 66% of supporters would be happy to see Alexis Mac Allister sold after the Argentine's noticeable drop-off in 2025-26, and 73% want Wataru Endo to leave before his contract expires next year.

Close behind Endo was fringe attacker Federico Chiesa, as 71% of supporters voted for the Italian to be sold, while Kostas Tsimikas (56%), Calvin Ramsay (64%), Joe Gomez (52%), Harvey Davies (60%) and James McConnell (51%) also received more 'sell' than 'keep' votes.

The nonet's combined Transfermarkt valuation totals €162m (£145.3m), enough for Iraola to sign a £120m-rated Salah replacement he has been told to break the bank for.

Which Liverpool players do fans want to stay?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

McConnell and Gomez in particular were two of a few incredibly close votes, and a couple of their teammates ended up on the right side of the poll.

Indeed, 52% of respondents are keeping faith with injury-plagued midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, and the same percentage want Curtis Jones to stick around amid links with a move to AC Milan.

Meanwhile, 60% of fans would be happy to see Harvey Elliott given another shot, while Jeremie Frimpong was only just backed to stay by the same number.

At the other end of the scale, 99% of fans want Hugo Ekitike to continue in red next season, while 98% are in favour of keeping Rio Ngumoha and Dominik Szoboszlai.