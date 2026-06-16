Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola warned off £80m Man United hijack

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jun 2026 17:26

Liverpool have been warned off hijacking Manchester United's move for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes by a former Reds lynchpin.

Following the Irons' relegation from the top flight, Fernandes has inevitably been tipped to depart the London Stadium in search of top-flight football for the 2026-27 campaign.

The 21-year-old was a shining light in a troubled 2025-26 season for West Ham, providing three goals and four assists in 36 Premier League matches following his £38m transfer from Southampton.

Fernandes is now being heavily linked with an £80m move to Manchester United, who have reportedly made the one-cap Portugal international their 'absolute priority' signing for the summer window.

Liverpool are also expected to be in the market for midfield upgrades in the coming weeks, as Curtis Jones is out of contract in 2027 amid links with Inter Milan, while Alexis Mac Allister struggled for form last term.

Liverpool warned off £80m Man United hijack

© Imago / Craig Mercer

However, former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - does not believe that Fernandes is the right fit for Andoni Iraola's system.

"Mateus Fernandes is Champions League quality, there’s no doubt, and I expect he’d be ready to leave West Ham," Hutchison said. "But he’s not the right profile of player for Liverpool’s midfield upgrade."

Instead, Iraola could target former Bournemouth colleague Alex Scott, who blossomed into one of the Premier League's most sought-after lynchpins under the Spaniard at the Vitality Stadium.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton is another viable target for Liverpool, but Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson might be out of reach, after Manchester City recently had a £120m bid rejected.

Liverpool given Jarrod Bowen transfer verdict amid Mohamed Salah replacement search

© Imago

Fernandes is one of a few players who could seek a move away from West Ham, alongside the long-serving Jarrod Bowen, who registered 18 Premier League goal involvements last term.

The 29-year-old would be a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah positionally, but Hutchison expects him to remain at West Ham and identified two superior alternatives.

"I’ve thought for a long time that Jarrod Bowen would be a good signing for Liverpool," Hutchison added. "He knows the Premier League, knows his own game but I can actually see him staying at West Ham and getting them straight back up.

"I would put Yan Diomande ahead of Bowen in terms of Liverpool’s wish list. I’d also be looking at Kenan Yildiz at Juventus. He would cost a significant amount of money though."

Diomande is believed to be Liverpool's top target to replace Salah, but Iraola has been told to break the bank for a £120m signing instead.

Don Hutchison was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Spreadex Sports.