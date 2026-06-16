“Wow, he blew me away”: Arsenal given ‘green light’ to complete transfer for World Cup talent

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jun 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 08:55

Arsenal are reportedly one of Europe’s elite clubs looking to sign Morocco’s rising star Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille this summer.

The midfielder is still only 18 years of age, yet he has already amassed 96 senior appearances for Lille in all competitions, including 63 outings in Ligue 1.

Bouaddi played 40 times for Les Dogues across Ligue 1 and the Europa League in the 2025-26 season and he has since been rewarded with an international call-up for Morocco this summer, switching allegiances from France in May.

The highly-rated youngster announced himself at the 2026 World Cup with an eye-catching midfield performance for Morocco in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Brazil, showcasing why clubs including Arsenal are keen to battle for his signature.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Mikel Arteta's side were conducting extensive scouting work on Bouaddi and is it now understood that the reigning Premier League champions have opened talks over a potential deal for the Lille ace.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in Bouaddi, who is under contract at Lille until June 2029.

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Giroud heaps praise on ‘amazing’ Arsenal-linked Bouaddi

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 39, plays alongside Bouaddi at Lille and he believes that the midfielder is the one player who never ceases to amaze him.

Speaking glowingly about Bouaddi in an interview with Media Carre last year, Giroud said: "There's a 21-year age gap between Ayyoub and me, he's a great guy on and off the pitch.

"Wow, he blew me away. He's the one who amazes me the most on a daily basis, even if there are other good young players.

"The maturity he has, the thinking...me, at 17, I was in the Under-19 national league. I was light years away from that.

"I call him my little one, but he is already a big boy, very mature, with extraordinary values. I really wish him a great career because he is a beautiful person in addition to being a top player."

Since delivering his dominant midfield performance against Brazil, Bouaddi has brushed aside growing transfer speculation and has insisted that his primary focus is currently on Morocco's World Cup campaign.

Bouaddi is expected to start again for Morocco in their next Group C fixture against Scotland in Boston on Friday.