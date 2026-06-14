Ayyoub Bouaddi breaks silence on transfer links as Arsenal 'begin talks' over summer move

By Saikat Mandal | 14 Jun 2026 18:21

Ayyoub Bouaddi has brushed aside growing transfer speculation by insisting that his full focus remains on Morocco's World Cup campaign.

The 18-year-old caught the eye in Morocco's Group C opener against Brazil, producing a mature midfield display as the Atlas Lions secured a 1-1 draw at the MetLife Stadium.

Widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in French football, Bouaddi enjoyed a breakthrough 2025-26 season with Lille, helping the club secure a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and qualification for next season's Champions League.

Ayyoub Bouaddi breaks silence amid Arsenal interest

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Arsenal have long been credited with an interest in the teenager and are reportedly stepping up their pursuit ahead of the summer transfer window.

Recent reports claim that the Gunners have identified Bouaddi as one of their priority midfield targets and have remained in contact with his representatives since January 2025.

According to a report from The Times, Arsenal have now opened talks over a potential deal for the Lille youngster, who is also attracting attention from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the growing speculation surrounding his future, Bouaddi insists he is paying little attention to transfer rumours while representing his country at the World Cup.

“I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me but for now I’m only focused on the World Cup and we will try to give everything to do our best," said Bouaddi after the Brazil match.

Arsenal move away from Mateus Fernandes chase?

© Imago

Fresh from ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title, Arsenal are already laying the foundations for another title challenge, and are preparing for a big summer window.

Mikel Arteta can call upon the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield, but the Spaniard is reportedly keen to add further depth and competition in the engine room.

The North London outfit have also been linked with West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes, although reports suggest that his £80m valuation is viewed as excessive.

Even so, securing Bouaddi's signature may prove equally difficult. Lille are reluctant to part ways with one of their prized assets, while Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Liverpool have also made contact over a potential move for the Morocco international.