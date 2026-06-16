Argentina vs Algeria: 'Mazadona' and 'Hadj Messi' - Why Algeria are comparing their young stars to Maradona and Messi ahead

By Axel Clody | 16 Jun 2026 05:55

Ahead of Algeria's opening fixture against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday night, two nicknames have been circulating with growing intensity around the Fennecs: "Mazadona" and "Hadj Messi." The sobriquets belong to Ibrahim Maza and Anis Hadj Moussa, the new sensations of Algerian football.

The comparisons have even attracted attention in Argentina ahead of the Group J clash. Buenos Aires newspaper La Nacion devoted a profile to the two Algerian internationals, noting that supporters of Les Verts had associated them with the two greatest legends in Argentine football history. But do these comparisons actually hold up?

'Mazadona': The nickname that amuses Leverkusen

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

Ibrahim Maza's nickname was recently thrust back into the spotlight by Bayer Leverkusen themselves. Ahead of the Algeria-Argentina showdown, the German club published a graphic referencing "Mazadona's first World Cup" with imagery clearly evoking Diego Maradona.

The wordplay is obvious — a blend of "Maza" and "Maradona." But that is not the only reason the nickname has stuck.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has won admirers with his technical quality, creativity and ability to beat opponents in tight spaces. These are qualities that recall certain aspects of South American football and explain why the nickname quickly gained traction among supporters.

'Hadj Messi': A more obvious parallel

For Anis Hadj Moussa, the comparison works differently. The Feyenoord winger is frequently likened to Lionel Messi for the way he drifts in from the right flank before cutting inside onto his left foot. His dribbling instinct, changes of pace and appetite for one-on-one duels further fuel the comparison.

Nobody is claiming he possesses the level of the Argentine World Cup winner. But his playing profile explains why the "Hadj Messi" tag has taken hold in certain media outlets and among sections of the Algerian public.

© Iconsport / Torbjorn Tande / DeFodi Images

Flattering comparisons with clear limitations

While the nicknames raise a smile, the parallels quickly find their limits.

In Maza's case, the Maradona comparison is somewhat questionable. The Argentine was a diminutive left-footer who built his game around short bursts of acceleration and an ability to weave through the tightest of spaces.

Maza, by contrast, is a taller, right-footed player whose strengths lie more in his ability to construct play and find connections between the lines. His football is more modern and collective than that of the mythical Argentine number 10.

The same applies to Hadj Moussa. Certain touches may recall Messi — as they do with many left-footed inverted wingers blessed with good technique — but the two players operate in very different registers.

The real goal: becoming Maza and Hadj Moussa

Ultimately, these nicknames say more about the enthusiasm surrounding Algeria's new generation than about any genuine equivalence. Ahead of the World Cup, Fennecs supporters are dreaming of seeing new stars emerge who can lead the transition beyond the Riyad Mahrez era. Ibrahim Maza and Anis Hadj Moussa are among the leading candidates.

Against Argentina, the irony will be impossible to miss. But beyond "Mazadona" and "Hadj Messi," Algeria's supporters are hoping above all to see two players build legends entirely of their own making.