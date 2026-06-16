World Cup Gameweek 1
Argentina
Jun 17, 2026 2.00am
Kansas City Stadium
Algeria

Team News: Argentina vs Algeria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Argentina vs Algeria injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Photogamma

Defending champions Argentina will enter the stage at World Cup 2026 on Tuesday night, starting their Group J campaign against Algeria in Kansas City.

With captain Lionel Messi set to claim his 200th cap, La Albiceleste are ultimately aiming to become just the third team to win consecutive world titles.

However, both they and the Fennec Foxes are expected to be without a key defender for their group opener. Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news.

ARGENTINA vs. ALGERIA

© Imago / Photogamma

 

ARGENTINA

Out: Nicolas Tagliafico (calf)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (finger), Leandro Paredes (hamstring), Nico Gonzalez (muscular)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez

ALGERIA

Out: Remy Bensebaini (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri

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