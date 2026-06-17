World Cup Gameweek 2
Mexico
Jun 19, 2026 2.00am
Guadalajara Stadium
South Korea

Mexico lineup vs. South Korea: Predicted XI for vital World Cup 2026 Group A clash after red card and injury for goalscorer

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Who replaces Montes after red card? Predicted Mexico XI for World Cup 2026 clash
© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

World Cup 2026 co-hosts Mexico will be looking for back-to-back wins on Friday, when they face Group A rivals South Korea at Estadio Akron.

Javier Aguirre's El Tri took all three points from their opener as they downed South Africa 2-0, but did not get away unscathed and will be missing Lokmotiv Moskow centre-back Cesar Montes, who was sent off.

Looking to fill the gaps, the manager could opt to start captain Edson Alvarez at the heart of his defence alongside Johan Vasquez, with the duo shielding goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

Israel Reyes and Jesus Gallardo look set to continue at full-back this week, having been part of the XI that kept a clean sheet on matchday one.

Aguirre is likely to select Cruz Azul's Erik Lira to operate at the base of his midfield once again, providing a protective layer behind Brian Gutierrez and Alvaro Fidalgo.

Left-winger Julian Quinones - who scored the first goal against South Africa - is a doubt after asking to be substituted during the opener, though 

The Al-Qadisah star is expected to be available, but if not, then Alexis Vega will be ready to step in and provide trickery out wide.

Roberto Alvarado is set to start on the right, hoping to add to the seven goals he has scored for El Tri across 53 caps so far.

Striker Raul Jimenez scored his first World Cup goal against South Africa, and he will be leading the line once again on Friday.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Reyes, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Quinones; Jimenez

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