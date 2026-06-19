Mexico 1-0 South Korea: Kim's calamitous howler gifts Mexico first knockout stage spot

By Axel Clody | 19 Jun 2026 05:24 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 05:28

Mexico sealed their place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup — becoming the first side to do so — with a hard-fought and rather fortunate 1-0 victory over South Korea in Guadalajara on Thursday. A calamitous error from goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu handed Luis Romo the only goal and confirmed the hosts' qualification with one group game to spare.

The victory was far from a display of Javier Aguirre's side at their best. The Mexicans struggled for large portions of the contest, were outplayed in the first half and were greeted with jeers from their own supporters as they left the pitch at half-time. Their early qualification owed more to misfortune than to any moment of Mexican brilliance.

?? Mexico have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026

How the match unfolded

The first half was an evenly contested affair in front of more than 40,000 supporters in Guadalajara. Son Heung-min saw a goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Edson Alvarez, while Quinones headed into the grateful hands of Kim at the other end.

On balance, South Korea edged the opening period, reducing space effectively, controlling key passages of possession and generating enough discomfort to leave the home crowd visibly frustrated.

The second half changed entirely in one extraordinary moment. Rising to collect what appeared a routine cross, Kim could not hold the ball and became entangled with his own defender Lee Gi-hyuk in falling to the ground.

The loose ball fell to Romo, who required no second invitation to convert. South Korea rallied after conceding and pushed hard for an equaliser, but Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel was never seriously threatened as the hosts held on.

© Iconsport / Martin Zabala / Xinhua

Kim's blunder leaves South Korea in a precarious position

The defeat will be difficult for South Korea to digest — not just because of the result, but because of the manner in which it was decided. For much of the contest, the Asian side executed their game plan with discipline.

They reduced space for Mexico effectively, controlled important periods of the match and created genuine moments of danger.

A draw had seemed a very plausible outcome and would have done much to set South Korea on the path to qualification. Everything changed with Kim's error.

Operating without any real pressure, the goalkeeper moved to intercept the cross with the ball appearing all but under his control, yet he could not hold it, lost his composure entirely and left the loose ball at Romo's feet. It is arguably the most significant goalkeeping error of the 2026 World Cup to date.

South Korea's outlook, however, remains manageable. Three points from two games leaves them second in Group A, and they retain full control of their own destiny.

Their final fixture comes against South Africa — who have managed only one point and are considered the group's weakest side — so qualification is firmly in their hands. A victory would seal it. A draw would leave them dependent on the result of the simultaneous Mexico versus Czech Republic match.

Mexico seal historic early qualification

If the performance did not inspire, the result was precisely what Mexico required. Following their opening win over South Africa, the hosts now have six points and have mathematically secured their place in the last 32, fulfilling the first major objective of a tournament played under enormous home expectation and scrutiny.

The display, however, offered mixed signals. Against South Korea, Mexico were a far cry from the fluency they had shown in the opening round, and the crowd's displeasure at the break was a reminder of the pressure that follows the hosts throughout this competition.

That said, sides that make deep runs at World Cups must be capable of winning ugly as well as winning well.

Mexico demonstrated exactly that on Thursday evening. Kim's error opened the door, but the hosts deserve credit for maintaining their lead until the final whistle and for arriving at the final group round in a position of real comfort.

With qualification secured, Mexico now have the chance to complete the group stage with a perfect record. Beating Czech Republic in their final fixture would confirm a campaign that, at least so far, has shown a more competitive Mexico than the one seen during some of their recent World Cup appearances.

What next for Mexico and South Korea?

Czech Republic vs Mexico — Wednesday 25 June, 02:00 BST, Mexico City

South Africa vs South Korea — Wednesday 25 June, 02:00 BST, Guadalupe