2026 World Cup: Spain's chances of success this summer assessed after drab draw

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 15:10 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 15:12

Ahead of Spain's 2026 World Cup clash with Saudi Arabia, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law and Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discuss La Roja's current situation.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'I don't think we should go overboard'

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia preview and predictions

I don't think we should go overboard on a performance like that. It can happen, as we've seen. Argentina are the most recent example, losing their first game and then going on to win the tournament in 2022.

I wouldn't be losing my mind over it. It was a poor result and a poor performance. Spain had 74% of the ball, 27 shots, seven on target. I've seen a lot of criticism of the Spanish forwards. Ferran Torres has been really heavily criticised. But I don't think the players behind him were great at all.

I don't think Rodri was great at all. Fabian Ruiz and Pedri weren't creating bundles upon bundles of chances. I know Ferran Torres missed a couple, but there wasn't a real stream of chances and it was all on the Spanish forwards.

As a whole it was incredibly lacklustre, until Lamine Yamal was introduced with 19 minutes to go and then it all changed. There were a couple of standout moments.

He played that beautiful pass on the outside of his foot into Oyarzabal, but couldn't find the back of the net. He looks like he'll come into the team for this one.

Spain feel he's ready to come in for a start. Potentially Nico Williams as well. Nico Williams wasn't great last season for Athletic Bilbao. He had really bad fitness problems and that remains the case.

But he may potentially come in, with Ferran Torres and Gavi potentially dropping out. Spain will look a lot stronger and more dynamic in this game. I do think they will win this game.

Four points from the next two games guarantees a spot in the top two. With the fixtures they've got, it's a strong side. Spain should still be considered firm favourites, alongside France and England.

I think they'll bounce back here. All four teams are level on one point after one game. It does introduce a degree of unexpected jeopardy for Spain.

Saudi Arabia are capable of an upset against the odds, and Uruguay are never an easy team to face. Cape Verde was their banker, and they've messed that one up.

Site coordinator Ben Knapton: 'There is a tiny bit of jeopardy'

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

There is a tiny bit of jeopardy, you could argue. But I've still got no concerns over Spain, because they only need one win and one draw to get through.

De la Fuente highlighted the fact that Spain are now 32 games unbeaten in all competitions, and he was relatively calm, if impassioned, at the full-time press conference. Yamal and Williams will come back in.

Even though Yamal was only on the pitch for around 20 to 25 minutes against Cape Verde, he still had the most dribbles of any player in the entire match. He is just the player you associate with making anything happen out of nothing.

If he comes in, Spain have a much, much bigger chance. He makes such a big difference, whether he's playing for Spain or Barcelona. There are reports that De la Fuente could alter his formation, maybe play a 4-2-3-1. Fabian Ruiz could drop out.

Dani Olmo could come in, providing even more of an attacking threat. They might not face as low a block as they faced against Cape Verde, who also had that goalkeeper, Vozinha, in absolutely inspired form.

Spain will be absolutely fine. Saudi Arabia drew one-all with Uruguay in their opening game, thanks largely to their goalkeeper. Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia both had outstanding performances from their goalkeepers.

It leaves Saudi Arabia in a really good position to qualify. They only need a win against Cape Verde in their last game, and four points should be enough, even if it's as a third-placed team.

They've only ever made it out of the groups once before, in 1994. In the last five or six World Cups they haven't made it out of the group stages, so they're in a really good position now.