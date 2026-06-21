World Cup 2026 news today: Live updates as Germany seal knockout place, Japan thrash Tunisia

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 08:34

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Sunday, June 21!

More group fates were sealed during Saturday's round of fixtures, including Germany confirming their place in the knockouts and Japan eliminating Tunisia.

Looking ahead, Spain will attempt to get off the mark at the second attempt when they face Saudi Arabia, before Belgium and Iran also take to the field.

Stay up to date with all the latest World Cup news with our live commentary below!

What's happening at the World Cup today?

The reaction continues to roll in from the quartet of fixtures that took place on Saturday, which saw Germany leave it incredibly late to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 and ensure their progression to the knockout phase.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands battered Sweden 5-1 to take a giant step towards sealing their last-32 spot, as did Japan courtesy of their 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia in the second Group F fixture.

However, Ecuador are fighting an uphill battle to finish in the top two in Group E after being held to a goalless draw by Curacao, whose goalkeeper put in what will be remembered as one of the displays of the tournament.

Once the dust settles from Saturday's matches, attention will turn to the intriguing batch of fixtures on offer on Sunday, the first of which sees Spain tackle Saudi Arabia in Group H in Atlanta.

Both teams will be aiming to post their first victories of the competition at 5pm UK time, as will Belgium and Iran, who lock horns in an 8pm kickoff in Ingelwood in Group G.

The third game of the day involves Uruguay and Cape Verde, crossing paths in Miami Gardens in Group H, before Group G rivals New Zealand and Egypt conclude the day's action at 2am UK time.