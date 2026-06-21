Deniz Undav: “Born goalscorer” equals impressive World Cup record as Julian Nagelsmann delivers Germany start verdict before Ecuador clash

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Jun 2026 13:39

Deniz Undav has equalled an impressive World Cup scoring record after coming off the substitutes’ bench to net twice in Germany’s 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was brought on in the 60th minute when Die Mannachaft were trailing 1-0 following a first-half strike from Ivory Coast captain Frank Kessie.

Eight minutes later, Undav restored parity for Germany with a close-range volley after meeting a curling cross from fellow substitute Nadiem Amiri.

The Stuttgart striker then secured all three points for the four-time world champions in the 94th minute when he turned and finished with aplomb after receiving a smart through-ball from Lukas Nmecha.

Undav has taken his 2026 World Cup goal tally to three goals, having previously scored as a substitute in Germany’s 7-1 demolition of Curacao on matchday one.

He also registered two assists against Curacao and now has five goal contributions to his name after just two games, the joint-most as a substitute at a single edition of the World Cup since records began in 1966, alongside Cameroon legend Roger Milla in 1990.

© Imago / IMAGO / Kirchner-Media / Bahho Kara

Nagelsmann admits Undav could start for Germany against Ecuador

Furthermore, Undav is the first player to score on both of his first two World Cup appearances for the German national team since Miroslav Klose back in 2002.

"Deniz scored two outstanding goals. He is a born goalscorer and finished both chances instinctively," Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann told reporters after the match.

"He knows where the goal is, and the winner was incredible. It was an emotional one.”

Nagelsmann was asked if Undav will be rewarded with a start in Germany’s final group game against Ecuador on Thursday, and he replied: "It's possible [he could play from the start]. But he's doing very well in his current role. It can go in both directions."

Undav entered this summer’s tournament on the back of an exceptional 2025-26 season with Stuttgart, scoring 25 goals and registering 14 assists in 46 games across all competitions, including 19 Bundesliga strikes.

© Imago / Ulmer, Teamfoto

Undav: “I had to make the most of any chances off the bat”

He replaced Jamal Musiala when he came off from the bench against Ivory Coast, with Kai Havertz moving from his centre-forward role into a deeper attacking role behind Undav.

"When I came on, I knew I had to make the most of any chances off the bat," said Undav said.

"We certainly enjoyed a slice of fortune as well. A lot is falling my way at the moment. I’m trying to keep this run going and to enjoy it.

"The team and the coaching staff are making things very easy for me right now, and that gives me confidence heading into the coming fixtures."

Nagelsmann is likely to weigh up whether to start either Undav or Havertz as his central striker against Ecuador, with Germany already through to the knockout rounds and guaranteed to finish top of Group E.

Meanwhile, Germany are sweating over the fitness of centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, who was forced off with an ankle injury against Ivory Coast and could be in danger of missing the rest of the World Cup.