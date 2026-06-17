Mexico vs. South Korea: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 17 Jun 2026 10:23

Mexico meet South Korea at the Estadio Akron early on Friday morning for matchday two of their FIFA World Cup campaign.

Javier Aguirre's men confidently dispatched South Africa 2-0 at the Estadio Azteca in their opening fixture, while the Hong Myung-Bo's side came from behind to claim an important win over Czech Republic on Friday.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Mexico and South Korea.

What time does Mexico vs. South Korea kick off?

Mexico and South Korea's Group A encounter will get underway at 2am on Friday morning for those watching in the United Kingdom.

Where is Mexico vs. South Korea being played?

The sides will meet at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, a stadium that can hold 46,232 people.

It is the first of four matches that the venue will hold in this year's competition, including next week's Group H climax between Spain and Uruguay.

How to watch Mexico vs. South Korea in the UK

TV channels

Friday's World Cup bout will be available to watch on BBC Two.

Fans from the UK can watch all 104 games in this summer's tournament on either ITV or BBC channels.

Online streaming

For those that are out and about, the game can be streamed on laptops, mobiles phones or various other electronic products via BBC iPlayer.

If listening to the match is a preference, commentary of the fixture will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live which can also be accessed through the BBC Sounds app.

Highlights

Following the final whistle in Guadalajara, highlights of the match will be available on both ITVX and BBC iPlayer, as well as both YouTube channels.

For the first time, game clips will also be posted to the FIFA World Cup official TikTok account.

What is at stake for Mexico and South Korea?

With both Mexico and South Korea winning their opening fixtures in Group A, the winner of this game would certainly book their place in the knockout rounds and likely as group winners.

For the hosts, they will be keen to rewrite their disappointing recent World Cup history, having bowed out at the group stage in 2022, their worst finish in any of the previous eight tournaments.

As for South Korea, history would be made if they claimed victory on Friday with the Taegeuk Warriors never winning each of their opening two games of the tournament finals before and having the chance to reach the knockouts in successive World Cups.

The sides have met twice before at the World Cup and both matches were won by El Tri, the most recent being a 2-1 victory in the group stages of the 2018 edition.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mexico vs.South Korea