Chelsea transfer news: Major Alex Grimaldo update as left-back 'decides' on next club

By Darren Plant | 19 Jun 2026 15:42

Chelsea have reportedly lost out to Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Alex Grimaldo.

With Marc Cucurella having joined Real Madrid on Monday, Chelsea are currently a left-back short ahead of 2026-27.

Although Jorrel Hato could be viewed as a straight alternative and Valentin Barco may join from Strasbourg, new head coach Xabi Alonso may be open to adding a fresh face to that area of the pitch.

Grimaldo, a former favourite of Alonso at Leverkusen due to their historic Bundesliga triumph, has naturally been linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid will be signing the Spain international.

© Imago / Sportimage

Atletico Madrid beat Chelsea in Grimaldo race

The report alleges that Atletico - who had been interested in Cucurella before being edged out by Real Madrid - are closing in on a deal for the 30-year-old.

Romano suggests that a fee of just over €10m (£8.67m) has been agreed between the two clubs, with Grimaldo having marginally over 12 months remaining on his contract.

There is also an agreement over personal terms, essentially ending Chelsea's hopes of pursuing a deal for Grimaldo.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Would Chelsea have pushed for Grimaldo?

Chelsea have been linked with a number of left-back alternatives, including Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras.

In terms of attacking output, experience and asking price, though, Grimaldo offers far more value for money.

He has contributed an incredible 30 goals and 45 assists from 145 appearances for Leverkusen, while he can play in any position down the left flank.

Someone like Carreras is taller and more defensively-sound, which Chelsea arguably need over another diminutive player such as Grimaldo.

Nevertheless, while Grimaldo was on the market, he would have remained an obvious option for Alonso.