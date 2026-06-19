Chelsea transfer news: 'A certain mystery' — Cucurella opens up on rapid Real Madrid switch

By Axel Clody | 19 Jun 2026 06:32

Marc Cucurella has broken his silence on his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, revealing that the transfer was completed in little more than 24 hours and that, despite his Barcelona background, he did not hesitate for a moment when the Spanish giants came calling.

The left-back was officially announced by Real Madrid on the same day Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opening 2026 World Cup fixture. In an interview with El Mundo, Cucurella explained how quickly the deal came together and why turning down the offer was never a genuine possibility.

'The move to Real Madrid all happened in a day and a half or two. For me, it's much better, much faster, no headaches,' the Spaniard said.

'There were different options, but when the Real Madrid offer came up, I did not hesitate. I think it is a unique opportunity. To play for Real Madrid is an honour, and few players can say that. There is a certain mystery about it. I cannot describe it. It is unpredictable. I think that has been seen many times in their historic comebacks.'

Cucurella has 'no doubts' despite Barcelona ties

© Imago / News Images

Cucurella came through La Masia and went on to make senior appearances for Barcelona between 2017 and 2020, making the switch to their fiercest rivals a move that has raised eyebrows in Catalonia.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Catalonia, acknowledged the significance of the decision but was measured in his response to those who may struggle to accept it.

'Life has different stages. I have had to make an important decision and I have no doubts. Every footballer dreams of competing at the elite level and for the biggest clubs. When you are a child, you dream of playing for the great sides, and I think Real Madrid is one of them. It is the club with the most Champions League titles in the world.'

Cucurella signed a six-year contract with the club and joins on a reported fee of around £47 million (€55m), potentially rising to £51 million (€60m) with add-ons. He is set to link up with the squad in Madrid once Spain's World Cup campaign concludes.

Mourinho's personal approach proved decisive

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Shortly after the deal was agreed, Cucurella spoke directly with Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, who joined the club this summer after leaving Benfica.

'We were talking and he told me he was really looking forward to working with me, that I would adapt very well and that Real Madrid is a great club,' Cucurella said. 'Then he wished me luck at the World Cup and told me he would see me in Madrid.'

The left-back also joked good-naturedly about what the Portuguese manager may or may not have promised him. 'He said, 'If not you, I will not sign any other left-back.' Well, I am not actually sure he said that. But he told me he wanted me, and I am very happy with that confidence. I can barely wait to start working with him.'

Cucurella concluded with a clear statement of intent about what he hopes to experience at his new club. 'I want to live those magical nights. As a footballer, I think everyone appreciates them. If you have the chance to experience them, there will be no doubts. I am a very hard-working, very determined player — someone who tries to give everything until the very last moment. I think that is part of Real Madrid's DNA, that never-say-die attitude.'