Ecuador lineup vs. Curacao: Predicted XI for vital World Cup clash including Moises Caicedo midfield role

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jun 2026 05:30 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 05:31

Ecuador could remain completely unchanged for Saturday's crucial World Cup encounter against debutants Curacao.

Having been unsure of Enner Valencia's fitness before facing the Elephants, Sebastian Beccacece was boosted as the veteran forward started and played the full 90 minutes in that opening defeat.

Even if La Tri are regarded as heavy favourites for this clash, their severe reliance on the 36-year-old is underlined by the fact that no other player in the squad has reached double figures for international goals.

While the South Americans certainly lack a long list of prolific centre-forwards, they can boast several standout individuals across the pitch, beginning with Hernan Galindez between the sticks.

Ahead of the goalkeeper, Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho should partner Joel Ordonez in central defence, flanked by Alan Franco and Arsenal's versatile defender Piero Hincapie.

Chelsea powerhouse Moises Caicedo is set to anchor the midfield alongside Pedro Vite, with John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo tasked with providing width and dynamism from the flanks.

Final-third productivity will then rest on the shoulders of Gonzalo Plata, who is expected to support the indispensable Valencia in a dual-pronged attack as La Tricolor seek their first points of the tournament.

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Franco, Pacho, Ordonez, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Valencia, Plata

> Click here to see how Curacao could line up against Ecuador