Ecuador vs. Curacao: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Jun 2026 11:11

Ecuador and Curacao will play their second 2026 World Cup group game on Sunday when they meet in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two nations are competing in Group E at this year's tournament alongside Germany and Ivory Coast.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Ecuador vs. Curacao kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 1am UK time on Sunday.

Where is Ecuador vs. Curacao being played?

The World Cup fixture between Ecuador and Curacao will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch Ecuador vs. Curacao in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Ecuador and Curacao?

Both Ecuador and Curacao are in desperate need of a victory after losing their respective World Cup openers.

Ecuador were beaten 1-0 by Ivory Coast, but saw John Yeboah and Alan Minda hit the bar and Enner Valencia hit the post during the game.

Sebastian Beccacece's side can count themseleves unlucky not to have picked up any points and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Curacao, meanwhile, are the smallest nation at the World Cup and they dared to dream in their opener against Germany when Livano Comenencia scored an equaliser in the 21st minute.

However, Germany's quality ultimately told and Curacao were thumped 7-1 to leave them on the brink of elimination.

> Our full preview of Ecuador vs. Curacao can be found here