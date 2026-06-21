Team News: New Zealand vs. Egypt injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jun 2026 02:00

Group G action at the 2026 World Cup continues in Vancouver on Sunday as New Zealand and Egypt both look to bounce back from opening-match frustrations.

The All Whites saw their twice-held lead slip away in a frustrating 2-2 draw against Iran, while Hossam Hassan's side must find a way to sustain the momentum they showed during their creditable 1-1 draw with Belgium.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

NEW ZEALAND

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

EGYPT

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush