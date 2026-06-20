New Zealand vs. Egypt: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jun 2026 22:06

Egypt and New Zealand’s pursuit of a first-ever World Cup victory brings them face to face in Vancouver on Sunday night, with both nations aiming to secure a historic win.

Both sides head into their second fixture after failing to see out leads in their tournament openers: the All Whites surrendered the advantage twice against Iran, while the North African giants saw their hopes of a maiden triumph on the global stage dashed when a second-half own goal cancelled out Emam Ashour’s thunderous strike against Belgium.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record between the two sides and their previous meetings.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

New Zealand wins: 0

Draws: 1

Egypt wins: 2

Infrequent opponents on the international stage, Egypt hold the definitive historical edge over their Oceanic counterparts, having recorded two wins compared to none for New Zealand, while the remaining fixture ended in a hard-fought stalemate.

A little over two decades ago, the All Whites' first attempt to claim a victory over the North African powerhouse resulted in a commendable draw, as the two nations shared the spoils in a 1-1 international friendly in July 1999.

All Whites supporters were then forced to witness a narrow defeat to Egypt just five days later, as the Pharaohs denied New Zealand an unbeaten run in that 1999 double-header courtesy of a 1-0 victory in Cairo.

Furthermore, the most recent meeting also went in Egypt's favour, with the Pharaohs replicating that scoreline to secure a 1-0 triumph in March 2024 thanks to a first-half penalty-box strike from Mostafa Mohamed.

Hossam Hassan oversaw that disciplined defensive performance against the All Whites during the tournament on home soil, earning Egypt a seamless continuation of their undefeated streak against New Zealand.

Those of an Egyptian persuasion will note that matches against the All Whites have historically been low-scoring and tightly contested affairs, relying heavily on compact defending and clinical moments.

In fact, no fixture between these two sides has ever produced more than two goals, with narrow 1-0 margins and defensive resilience remaining the defining characteristics of this particular cross-confederation battle.

Last 3 meetings

Mar 22, 2024: Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (FIFA Series)

Jul 15, 1999: Egypt 1-0 New Zealand (Friendly)

Jul 10, 1999: Egypt 1-1 New Zealand (Friendly)

Read more on New Zealand vs. Egypt