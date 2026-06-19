World Cup Gameweek 2
Turkey
Jun 20, 2026 4.00am
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Paraguay

Team News: Turkey vs Paraguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Turkey vs Paraguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Yulian Todorov

Group D rivals Turkey and Paraguay will continue their World Cup 2026 campaign on Friday, after both lost their opening fixture.

Already lagging behind the USA and Australia, maximum points are a must in San Francisco, where the losing side could be set for an early exit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news.

TURKEY vs. PARAGUAY

TURKEY

Out: None

Doubtful: Kenan Yildiz (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Akturkoglu

PARAGUAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Gustavo Caballero (muscular), Ramon Sosa (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Maidana; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Turkey related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe