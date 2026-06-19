Team News: Turkey vs Paraguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Jonathan O'Shea | 19 Jun 2026 04:00

Group D rivals Turkey and Paraguay will continue their World Cup 2026 campaign on Friday, after both lost their opening fixture.

Already lagging behind the USA and Australia, maximum points are a must in San Francisco, where the losing side could be set for an early exit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news.

TURKEY

Out: None

Doubtful: Kenan Yildiz (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Akturkoglu

PARAGUAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Gustavo Caballero (muscular), Ramon Sosa (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Maidana; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria