Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras 'stance' becomes clear after Marc Cucurella arrival

By Darren Plant | 18 Jun 2026 12:19 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 12:19

Real Madrid have reportedly determined that they are prepared to sell Alvaro Carreras to Chelsea.

Earlier this week, the La Liga giants announced that they had signed Marc Cucurella from the Premier League club.

As a result, the 27-year-old is expected to become first choice at left-back under Jose Mourinho, who gave the green light for Los Blancos to commit to a deal in excess of £51m.

That deal has ramifications for Real Madrid's current contingent for that position, namely Carreras, Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy.

With Garcia only viewed as a backup to Carreras in 2025-26 and Mendy having suffered injury issues, there had been the assumption that at least one of that duo would depart the Bernabeu.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Real Madrid ready to sell Carreras to Chelsea

However, as per journalist Miguel Serrano, Real Madrid are prepared to cash in on Carreras for the right price.

More notably, Chelsea is said to be the preferred destination for the 23-year-old, who only joined Real Madrid last summer.

The former Spain Under-21 international contributed just two goals and three assists from 40 appearances in all competitions.

Having committed to a £43m deal for the Benfica star, Real Madrid chiefs may feel that they are yet to get value for money.

Furthermore, Carreras is a player who was signed by former boss Xabi Alonso, who has since become manager of Chelsea.

As a result, there could be scope for terms being successfully negotiated as the Spaniard continues to ponder how to replace Cucurella.

© Imago

Why Carreras signing for Chelsea makes sense

Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo - another Alonso favourite - has been linked with Chelsea and would offer a far greater threat from a wing-back role than Carreras.

However, Carreras would bring much-needed height to the squad, as well as having the versatility to feature as a left-back, wing-back or left-sided centre-back.

The fact that he is yet to make his senior debut for Spain will be a concern, but he has experience of English football through Manchester United's academy and a loan stint in the Championship with Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Chelsea would also be increasing the chances of Real Madrid having the funds to meet their demands over Enzo Fernandez.