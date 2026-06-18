Transfer news and rumours: Tijjani Reijnders Man City future, Mason Greenwood finds new club

By Carter White | 18 Jun 2026 11:47

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to keep hold of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old is currently away on international duty at the World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico with the Netherlands, who commenced their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan.

Ronald Koeman's side is littered with Premier League stars, however, it was technically a Championship player who found the net for Oranje at the death, with West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville bagging in the second half.

After a goal on his Premier League debut for Man City at Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, Reijnders fell out of favour with former Citizens head coach Pep Guardiola, who preferred other midfield options.

However, according to Football Insider, Man City intend to retain the highly-rated services of the Dutchman past the summer transfer window, 12 months after he signed from AC Milan in a £46m deal.

The report claims that the Citizens have no interest in reducing their midfield options further following the departure of club icon Bernardo Silva to Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid in recent weeks.

It is understood that Reijnders is keen to remain at the Etihad Stadium and fight his way back up the engine-room pecking order under the new head coach, who is widely expected to be Enzo Maresca.

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Greenwood 'agrees transfer' to Serie A club

Moving onto the continent, Mason Greenwood enjoyed an excellent campaign at Marseille during the 2025-26 term, netting 16 goals and providing a staggering seven assists across 32 Ligue 1 appearances.

However, Les Olympiens shockingly failed to qualify for European football next campaign, leaving the 24-year-old looking for the exit door as he continues his progression since departing Manchester United.

As per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Greenwood has agreed to join Serie A outfit Roma ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with his two-season spell at Stade Velodrome tumbling towards its conclusion.

The report states that the ex-England international has already agreed a contract at the Italian giants, who are expected to pay the former Red Devils youngster a salary of nearly £4m per year.

Permanently offloading Greenwood to Marseille during the summer of 2024, Man United are supposedly set to benefit from the move, with the Red Devils preparing to receive a financial windfall due to a 40% sell-on clause.

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Man City youngster 'monitored' by Lazio, Feyenoord

Moving back onto the Manchester City trail, Charlie Gray is a young prospect who has impressed around the place in recent years, winning individual awards for his performances in the academy.

The 20-year-old was given his senior debut in an EFL Cup win over Brentford at the end of 2025 before making the matchday squad for Guardiola's Citizens in last term's Champions League.

However, the future of Gray on the blue side of Manchester is up in the air, according to Football Insider, with the Premier League giants in danger of losing one of their most exciting talents.

With his deal at the Etihad expiring at the end of June, time is running out for Man City to agree a new contract with Gray as he attracts transfer interest from a number of Premier League rivals.

On top of that, it is understood that Lazio and Feyenoord are keen on sealing the services of the midfielder, who made 11 appearances in Premier League 2 for the Man City Under-21s last term.